City Power warns of week-long planned power cuts across these Joburg suburbs

City Power has urged all affected customers to take precautions during the interruption periods.

Residents across multiple Johannesburg regions face scheduled electricity interruptions from 18 to 24 May 2026.

This comes as City Power rolls out network maintenance work aimed at reducing the risk of unplanned outages.

Why City Power is cutting power this week

Isaac Mangena, the utility’s spokesperson, confirmed that the work is essential to the long-term health of the city’s electricity grid.

“The planned interruptions form part of ongoing work to strengthen, maintain and improve the reliability and stability of the electricity network,” Mangena said.

He added that the timing of the maintenance is particularly significant given current weather conditions.

“These maintenance activities also assist in protecting the network during periods of high demand, especially as colder weather conditions place additional pressure on electricity infrastructure,” explained Mangena.

What residents need to know before the power goes off

City Power has urged all affected customers to take precautions during the interruption periods.

“Customers are advised to treat all electricity supply points as live at all times during the interruption period, as supply may be restored earlier than anticipated,” Mangena said.

Residents have also been cautioned against leaving appliances plugged in.

Mangena said this was to “avoid possible damage when power is restored”.

South of Joburg bears the brunt

The opening day of the maintenance schedule is among the busiest, with six separate interruptions planned across southern Johannesburg and the inner city.

Reuven SDC

Prospect Substation

From 8am to 11am, the Reuven SDC’s Prospect Substation will be affected:

∙ Bassonia,

∙ Balwin Standby,

∙ Balwin Properties,

∙ Aspen Lake Drive,

∙ Liefde en Vrede West, Liefde en Vrede South,

∙ Bassonia Extensions 6 to 11, Mall of the South Numbers 1 and 2,

∙ Star,

∙ Glenvista,

∙ Mulbarton,

∙ Panorama,

∙ Glen South,

∙ Gleneagles,

∙ Golf Course,

∙ Voster Avenue and Liefde en Vrede.

An hour later, from 9am to 12pm, the same substation will be affected:

∙ Adelaide,

∙ Ridgeway,

∙ Suideroord,

∙ Alan Manor,

∙ Blue Ribbon,

∙ Meredale North,

∙ Meredale South,

∙ Lange Numbers 1, 2 and 3, and

∙ Southgate Numbers 1, 2 and 3.

A third Reuven SDC interruption is scheduled from 11am to 2pm.

This outage will cut supply to:

∙ Glenesk,

∙ Klipriviersberg,

∙ Turffontein South,

∙ Rosettenville South,

∙ Kenilworth Extension,

∙ The Glen Numbers 1 and 2, Glenesk/Stafford Standby,

∙ Turffontein Numbers 1, 2 and 3,

∙ Oakdene Extension 12 Number 1,

∙ Haddon,

∙ Linmeyer,

∙ Forest Hill,

∙ Kenilworth,

∙ South Hills,

∙ Tulisa Park,

∙ Towns View and

∙ Linmeyer West.

A further interruption from 11:30am to 2:30pm will affect:

Bassonia,

Rosettenville,

Turffontein Switching,

Rosettenville Standby,

Market Numbers 1, 2 and 4,

City Deep Extension 29 Standby,

Jashco,

The Hill,

Roseacre,

Regents Park and

The Hill Extension.

Inner City SDC

In the inner city, the Fort Substation will be offline from 8am to 4pm on Monday, 18 May.

This power outage will affect the following areas:

Braampark,

Civic Centre,

Edith Cavell Street,

Constitutional Court,

Sam Hancock Street,

Klein Street,

East Avenue,

Hospital Street and

De Korte Street.

A separate Inner City SDC interruption via the Prospect Substation, running from 08:30am to 11:30am, will cut supply to multiple regions.

These include:

Data Crescent,

Mondeo,

Mondeo North,

Ridgeway,

Casino Standby,

Alamein Road,

Crown Gardens,

Ormonde North,

Ormonde South,

Booysens/Ophirton,

Robertsham Extension and

Gold Reef City Number 1.

Inner city faces multiple outages

Three separate Inner City SDC interruptions are scheduled for Tuesday, all running through the Prospect and Van Beek substations.

The Van Beek Substation will be taken offline between 9am and 12pm.

The outage will disrupt supply to:

Charlton Terrace,

Silverwright North,

New Doornfontein,

Upper Railway Road,

Doornfontein Central,

Ponte/Technicon Standby,

Perskor,

Fairview,

Technikon,

Van Beek 1 and 2, and

Ellis Park Stadium.

Prospect Substation

Through the Prospect Substation, a first interruption from 08 to 11am will affect a large cluster of inner-city areas.

The affected areas include:

Fox Street,

Selby East,

Main Street,

Village Main,

Albert Street,

Market Street,

Rand Daily Mail,

Frederick Street,

Van Beek Street,

Heidelberg Road,

Central Feeder 2,

Carleton Numbers 1 and 2,

Village Deep Central,

Anderson Street,

Selby Substation,

New Centre South,

Grahamstown Street,

Commissioner Street,

W.N.L.A Numbers 1 and 2,

Wemmer North and South,

Wemmer East and Central,

Fox Street West and Central,

Commissioner Street West,

Village Deep North and South,

Marshall Street East and West, and

Anderson Street East and West.

A second Prospect Substation window, from 09:30am to 12:30pm.

This outage will disrupt Wolhuter, Khayelitsha, Droste Park, Durban East, Betty Street, Production Park, Wolhuter Standby and Durban Street West.

Roodepoort and the inner city are affected

Two full-day interruptions are on the cards for Wednesday.

The Roodepoort SDC’s Penny Street Substation will be taken offline from 8am to 4pm.

Various regions will be without electricity during this period, including:

Globerus Distributor, Reyger Street Feeder 1 and 2, Koeberg Distributor, and Orange Street Feeder 1 and 2.

Simultaneously, the Inner City SDC’s Fort Substation will run a maintenance window over the same hours affecting Abel Road, Super Road, Micro Tower and Prospect Road.

Roodepoort West and Midrand residents lose power

Thursday sees planned interruptions in both the west of Johannesburg and Midrand.

The Roodepoort SDC will take the Wilro Park Substation offline from 08am to 4pm.

Wilro Park, Helderkruin, Roodekrans and Pick’n Pay Two are among the affected areas.

Midrand, Noordwyk Substation

In Midrand, the Noordwyk Substation will be shut down between 09am and 5pm.

This outage will cut supply to:

Palm Street,

Kiaat Street,

Mopani Street,

Barkley Street,

Naboom Street,

all streets in Crescent Wood Estate,

Acacia Street,

Chestnut Street,

Blougom Street,

Geelhout Street and

Blobs Crescent.

West and inner city hit again

Friday brings two more full-day interruptions.

In Roodepoort, the Penny Street Substation will again be offline from 8am to 4pm.

This time affecting Strydom Street Feeder 1 and 2, General Pienaar Distributor, S/W Station M/Sub Distributor, Barbera Flats Distributor, Witpoortjie Gardens Distributor and Corlett Drive Number 2 M/Sub Distributor.

The Inner City SDC’s Fort Substation will run a concurrent interruption over the same hours, affecting High Point, Banket Street, Nugget Street, Claim Street Central, Blanket Street South, Doornfontein South, Quartz Street South, Quartz Street Central, and Hospital and Kotze New Mortuary.

CBD disruption to close out the week

The week’s final interruption is a shorter window on Saturday afternoon.

The Inner City SDC’s Van Beek Substation will be taken offline between 3pm and 5pm.

This outage will affect Marshalltown, Ferreirasdorp, CBD Inner City, City and Suburban, and parts of Jeppestown.