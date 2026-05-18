More than a view: J’Something’s Artistry voted Johannesburg’s best rooftop restaurant

Sandton's Artistry, the cultural platform conceptualised by musician J'Something, has been voted Best Rooftop Restaurant at the 2026 LUXE People's Choice Awards.

Artistry, the Sandton-based cultural and dining destination, has been crowned Best Rooftop Restaurant at the 2026 LUXE People’s Choice Awards. The venue was conceptualised and co-founded by award-winning musician J’Something. This accolade is a recognition that his team called “all the more meaningful” because it came directly from the public.

The vibey venue has carved out a distinct identity in Johannesburg’s dining and entertainment landscape since its opening a few years ago. Rather than positioning itself as a conventional restaurant, the venue operates as what its team describes as a cultural platform: a space where food, live music, creative showcases and community converge across three levels.

“A public vote hits differently, it means the people who actually experience Artistry are connecting with what we’re building, not just what it looks like on paper,” said Reza Dramat, PR and events coordinator at Artistry.

Sandton’s Artistry, the cultural platform conceptualised by musician J’Something, has been voted Best Rooftop Restaurant at the 2026 LUXE People’s Choice Awards – a public vote that signals more than just good views. Picture: Supplied

“Johannesburg crowds have been incredibly engaged. The city has a real appetite for something beyond just food or a night out. People want a full experience, and they support it when it feels genuine.”

More than just a rooftop

Artistry was developed in partnership with the BlackBrick hospitality group and offers a three-level experience that moves from a street-level lounge through to live music and theatre performances, culminating in the award-winning rooftop.

In March, Artistry JHB hosted the Leading Vibe Initiative, a programme presented by Grammy Award-winning Nigerian artist Tems and focused on uplifting women shaping the future of African music. Picture: Supplied

The programming is deliberately eclectic, designed to shift from daytime dining into evenings anchored by live performances, curated events and creative conversations.

“The venue is constantly in motion. During the day, it might function as a dining space, but as the day unfolds, it shifts into a hub for live music, curated experiences, conversations and creative showcases. Ultimately, it’s a space where culture is experienced, shaped, shared and celebrated in real time,” added Dramat.

Amplifying African creative voices

In March, Artistry JHB hosted the Leading Vibe Initiative, a programme presented by Grammy Award-winning Nigerian artist Tems and focused on uplifting women shaping the future of African music. Picture: Supplied

One of Artistry’s most high-profile activations to date came in March, when the venue hosted the Leading Vibe Initiative, a programme presented by Grammy Award-winning Nigerian artist Tems and focused on uplifting women shaping the future of African music.

The event brought together artists including Uncle Waffles, Zoe Modiga, Kamo Mphela and Moonchild Sanelly.

In March, Artistry JHB hosted the Leading Vibe Initiative, a programme presented by Grammy Award-winning Nigerian artist Tems and focused on uplifting women shaping the future of African music. Picture: Supplied

“We want the space to support meaningful cultural moments, especially those that uplift and spotlight African creatives. It’s less about ‘putting on’ events and more about providing a platform where these kinds of conversations and communities can exist in the right environment.”

Commenting on the LUXE win in a press statement, J’Something said the recognition reinforced the vision behind the venue.

“To be acknowledged is a blessing, and to be celebrated is an honour. At Artistry, we continue to try to be a cultural platform that celebrates, showcases, and preserves the stories of South African and African artists. I’m incredibly humbled by this recognition – it fuels the flame and the dream even further.”

The LUXE People’s Choice Awards, which are voted for by the public, recognise excellence across Johannesburg’s lifestyle, dining and entertainment sectors.

Artistry’s upcoming May programme includes an Artistry Sunday with comedian Mpho Popps and Thabiso Mholongo on 24 May, Artistry Live with Internet Athi on 29 May, and a Girls’ Only Party on 30 May.