City Power warns residents of bogus debt collectors posing as officials

City Power has warned residents to be wary of criminals who are posing as bogus debt collectors from the regional power utility.

The power supplier to the greater Johannesburg area said it has seen an increase in the number of incidents related to the criminals posing as officials from City Power.

Disturbing

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the trend is concerning.

“We have noticed a disturbing trend from scammers who are attempting to take advantage of our revenue collection efforts across the City – by defrauding unsuspecting customers. Several customers have reportedly received threatening E-mails from a fraudulent debt collection company called Hlaketa Revenue Enhancement Systems.

“Customers are urged not make any payment to this or any other company without first verifying with City Power. We are pleased that customers who received messages of threats of disconnection did not panic, but rather reported the alleged fraudsters to us before paying. The matter has been reported to the police,” Mangena said.

Disconnections

Mangena said City Power will only effect disconnections with the purpose of recovering growing debt after following due process.

“This includes repeated calls and messages urging customers to pay. When our officials come to disconnect, customers can identify them through their trademark uniforms and ID cards, which they’re required to wear when they’re on duty.”

Mangena said residents can verify the credentials of City Power employees by contacting the number which appears on their identification card.

Revenue collection

The utility has been on an aggressive revenue collection drive.

Last week, the power utility cut off the electricity to the popular Apartheid Museum for its R1.8 million electricity debt.

The popular tourist destination was among several businesses that refuse to pay for services they consume.

Mangena said the power utility resolved to take a tough stance on non-payment of accounts and restricted services to defaulters.

