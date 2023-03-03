Dee Xclsv and Luna Florentino facing legal action due to outstanding debt

Citizen Reporter

South African artists Luna Florentino (Koketso Ramafuthula) and Dee Xclsv (Didintle Mokhine) are facing legal action after failing to comply with a letter of demand served to them on 23 February.

Talent management agency Punchline Media, which managed both artist’s careers from 2017 to 2021, said in a statement on Friday morning that it has directed its legal counsel to proceed with a letter of demand against both artists after they failed to settle the arrears for expenses accrued in the rendering of its services during their period of engagement.

Punchline Media assembled Manu WorldStar, Luna Florentino, Dee Xclsv and Tony X to form a popular Hip Hop clique that had become known in rap circles as Punchline.

Manu became the breakout star of the clique with his massive afro-pop debut Nalingi, which went on to become one of the biggest songs in SA and was certified platinum by RiSA. He then collaborated with the likes of Sjava, Anatii and Focalistic on his SAMA-nominated debut album Molimo.

According to the statement, the label licensed Dee’s music during this period through a deal with Universal Music, but that ultimately became an unsuccessful undertaking.

“The label invested heavily on Luna Florentino’s projects “Florentino Mariachi” and “Fresh Prince of Rustenburg”, which were both commercial flops. Shortly thereafter Punchline cut ties with the collective. After efforts to recoup outstanding balances privately, Punchline was forced to take legal action when both artists became uncooperative,” the statement read.

Failure to settle debt

Punchline Media’s legal team gave the two artists seven days to make full payment on their outstanding debt.

An extract of the letter, sent to Dee Xclsv and Luna Florentino read:

“Our client entered into a contract with yourself for the provision of Marketing and Promotion services. In performance of its obligation of the contract, our client marketed and promoted yourself and thereafter issued an invoice totalling the amount of RXXXXX.”

“You have failed to perform your obligations of the contract which was to pay our client the invoiced amount of RXXXXX. Should you fail to make payment within 7 days, we will commence with legal proceedings without any further notice and seek costs on attorney and own client scale.”

