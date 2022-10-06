Collaboration is only way to defeat SA’s social ills – Mabuza

Siphumelele Khumalo

Deputy President David Mabuza has highlighted the importance of the government’s collaboration with civil society organisations, inter-faith and traditional leaders in South Africa.

During a visit to King Misuzulu in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday, he said it was imperative that these worlds were somewhat intertwined, in order to conquer the battle against social ills which include poverty, inequality, unemployment, diseases, illiteracy and underdevelopment.

“We are here to listen to challenges that you might be facing as leaders of our society and; working together, to find lasting solutions to challenges confronting our communities,” said Mabuza.

His visit comes ahead of a dialogue with Traditional and Khoisan Leaders in KwaZulu-Natal, which is scheduled for tomorrow in Durban.

“His Majesty will agree with us that the Institution of Traditional Leadership as the custodian of our culture and customs play a significant role in the preservation of our customs, heritage, and largely, in the development of our traditional communities,” he added.

Mabuza said these engagements were part of the government’s efforts to join hands with Traditional and Khoisan Leaders to address broader challenges confronting the Institution of Traditional Leadership.

He also touched on the issue of land reform and encouraged people who had been given land to put it to use.

“We remain committed to ensuring that our land reform programme delivers to the aspirations of ordinary people. We strongly encourage the people who have been given the land to start cultivating it.”

Mabuza reiterated once again that collaboration was the only way in which job opportunities could be created and he said the youth needed to be skilled and equipped to survive in this competitive labour market.

“Moving forward, we would like to convey our well wishes to His Majesty to execute his traditional obligations with humility, dignity, and to the benefit of our historically marginalised traditional communities.”

“We look forward to strengthening our collaborative efforts with the Institution of Traditional Leadership, and Indlunkulu kaZulu. We hereby pledge our support to your leadership, and guidance to the entire Zulu Nation, and the people of South Africa,” he concluded.

