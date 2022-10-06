‘No holy cows in fight against corruption, lawlessness and crime’ – Lesufi

Reitumetse Makwea

The announcement of ANC Gauteng provincial chair Panyaza Lesufi as the province’s premier was met with mixed reactions from opposition parties, with some visibly disappointed and the Democratic Alliance (DA) calling him a “lame duck”.

The DA’s candidate and provincial leader, Solly Msimanga, said this decision meant there was “no hope of getting rid of corruption in Gauteng”.

“We are not expecting anything different from Panyaza as the premier because he has been part of the Cabinet now for the second term,” he said.

“And, unfortunately, he’s been the leader of government businesses, so he cannot talk about new programmes, while he’s been leading the failed existing programmes.”

Msimanga said Lesufi was still sitting with the R431 million schools sanitising and decontamination scandal hanging over his head, after former Gauteng premier David Makhura refused to release the Special Investigating Unit reports.

Msimanga ran against Lesufi and got 22 of the 60 votes by members of the provincial legislature (MPLs), to his rival’s 38 in a secret ballot.

Gauteng Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba, who presided over the election, said 12 MPLs did not vote and one abstained.

Patriotic Alliance deputy chair Kenny Kunene said the party was looking forward to Lesufi’s leadership.

The 11 Economic Freedom Fighters MPLs walked out after its deputy provincial chair, Itani Mukwevho, rose on a point of order, saying the party would not participate in the process, as its presence in the legislature made no material difference.

“I just want to say the police are waiting for you, Mr Lesufi,” Mukwevho said, before storming out.

He said the ANC had failed the residents of Gauteng by not addressing the R431-million school decontamination scandal before nominating Lesufi for premier.

During his acceptance speech, Lesufi warned there would be no “holy cows” in the fight against corruption, lawlessness and crime.

“There are things that, if we can’t tackle them head-on, we must forget. One, obviously, is to protect our economic position as Gauteng,” he said.

“Two, which I feel is nonnegotiable and is going to create enemies, is the fight against crime, the fight against lawlessness and the fight against corruption.”

Lesufi thanked Makhura, who “led from the front” in leading the province as premier for the past eight years. He will announce members of his provincial Cabinet today.

