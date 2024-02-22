PODCAST: ‘I wanted to become Joburg mayor’ -SARA president Colleen Makhubele

SARA president Colleen Makhubele says there is nothing wrong with being ambitious – she wants to be the president of South Africa

Screengrab of former Joburg Speaker and Congress of the People (Cope) member Colleen Makhubele during a media briefing.

The President of the South African Rainbow Alliance (SARA) Colleen Makhubele said she wanted to become the mayor of Johannesburg.

In an interview with The Citizen Podcast, The Movement, Makhubele said she was concerned that the City of Johannesburg would collapse under the leadership of an incompetent mayor.

Since the DA was kicked out of power in the City of Johannesburg the municipality has had at least three mayors with one resigning because of competency issues.

Makhubele said there was nothing wrong with being ambitious because she was competent enough to lead South Africa’s most vibrant City.

Makhubele also said she had ambitions of becoming the president of COPE before she was booted out of the party by party president Mosiuoa Lekota, who was once a close ally.

Now Makhubele is setting her eyes on the Union Buildings and she says she wants to become the president of South Africa after the national and provincial elections in May.

She believes SARA is a vehicle for young people and social activists who want to make a change in their communities.