‘A portrait of success and failure’: More tributes pour in for former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela

Makwarela died on Tuesday morning following a “short illness”.

The family of the former mayor of Tshwane, Murunwa Makwarela, said the politician and preacher would be remembered as a selfless person who served his community and God.

Tributes have poured in from across the country following the sudden passing of Makwarela on Tuesday.

Makwarela’s family representative Reverend Abel Dube described Makwarela’s passing as a difficult time for his wife and two daughters.

“It was a shock to the family; it was so sudden. He was okay in the morning and later he went to see the doctor after he started feeling weak. The doctor asked for further tests and X-rays and by the early hours of the morning he collapsed,” he said.

Dube said Makwarela’s wife was with him until he took his last breath.

“We will remember him as a selfless person who loved people and served God. He was a man of God, a preacher who had people at heart, who worked for the community and God’s nation,” Dube said.

South African Rainbow Alliance (Sara) president Colleen Makhubele, who worked alongside Makwarela in Cope, said he will be remembered as a man after God’s own heart.

“A very imposing character both physically and in presence. Makwarela demanded attention in his persona, and you could not ignore him, the type that a legend is made out of. He had a mischievous, raw sense of humour and the loudest laughter in the room.

“Makwarela was a portrait of success and failure, more like David in the Bible. The biblical record highlights the fact that David was far from perfect. What made David a cut above the rest was that his heart was pointed towards God. He had a deep desire to follow God’s will,” she said.

Cope’s acting general-secretary Erick Mohlapamaswi said the party will always remember Makwarela for the role he played in serving the residents of Gauteng.

“Makwarela joined Cope in 2020 and showed great leadership skills which led to the party entrusting him with the role of leading the party’s Tshwane region in Gauteng. Subsequently, he was elected as the Speaker of the Council in 2021, following the local municipality elections,” he said.

Tshwane Speaker of Council Mncedi Ndzwanana described the passing of Makwarela as a sad day for the city.

“He was a former speaker, former mayor, and councillor of Tshwane. It is indeed a sad day for the councillors, staff, communities, and the Office of the Speaker because he is my predecessor.”

Ndzwanana said Makwarela will be remembered for his hard work.

Makwarela passed away a week after he appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court on charges of fraud relating to allegations that he didn’t disclose that he was insolvent before taking up office as mayor.

