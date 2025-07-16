Communications department welcomes ruling on Meta’s WhatsApp and Instagram

Meta was ordered to shut down Instagram accounts and WhatsApp channels posting sexual content of SA schoolchildren.

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies and the Film and Publication Board (FPB) say the psychological effects on victims of child pornography are long-lasting and devastating.

The organisations were reacting to the Gauteng High Court ruling that ordered tech giant Meta to shut down certain anonymous Instagram accounts and WhatsApp Channels distributing explicit child pornography involving South African schoolchildren.

Judgment

Judge Mudunwazi Makamu handed down the ruling in an order sought by Digital Law Company, directed by social media law expert Emma Sadlier, on Monday.

In the judgement, Makamu agreed with the arguments by advocate Ben Winks that children have been victimised by the publication of lurid material.

Makamu ordered Meta to shut down all the accounts and channels linked to the distribution of sexual content involving schoolchildren and to “permanently disable the creator of the WhatsApp channels and Instagram profiles listed… from creating any further WhatsApp channels and Instagram profiles”.

“The respondents shall, before 12h00 on 15 July 2025, furnish to the applicant all information in the first respondent’s possession pertaining to the creator(s) of the WhatsApp channels and Instagram profiles,” Makamu ruled.

Meta response

Meta has been ordered to furnish Digital Law Company “all information” in its possession of the creators.

The public relations company that shares Meta news in South Africa, told The Citizen, they are waiting for feedback from Meta on the court ruling.

Child exploitation

Deputy Communications Minister Mondli Gungubele said with the development and expansion of digital technologies, the crime of online child exploitation and abuse has grown exponentially and has become the most insidious form of global, modern and borderless cybercrime.

“The psychological effects on victims of child pornography are long-lasting and devastating; hence, we applaud the high court ruling.

“Parents and guardians are encouraged to regularly monitor their children’s online activities and educate them about harmful and prohibited content that could lead to their arrest as well as the long-term psychological effects of such content on victims,” Gungubele said.

Harmful content

According to the Communications Department, harmful content is defined as any content that causes emotional, psychological, or physical distress to a person, whether through online or offline mediums, including the internet.

The department said Gungubele will be hosting quarterly media briefings on the trends monitored by the FPB on harmful and prohibited content, including CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material).

