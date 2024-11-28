Community foils attempted theft of transformers at Claudius Substation [VIDEO]

Community members noticed unusual activity at the substation and decided to investigate.

The syndicate had removed two MVA transformers from the plinth with the other one already dismantled, awaiting to be loaded onto a flat-bed truck. Picture: City of Tshwane

A brazen attempted theft of transformers by an alleged cable theft syndicate, involving a Tshwane employee, was foiled by community members at the Claudius Substation in Laudium, north of Johannesburg.

Watch the tranformer that wad loaded onto the flatbed truck

A brazen attempted theft of transformers by an alleged cable theft syndicate involving a Tshwane employee was foiled by community members at the Claudius Substation in Laudium, north of Johannesburg. Vid: CoT #Laudium #ClaudiusSubstation #Tshwane @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/ISeZiupQxK — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) November 28, 2024

Syndicate

City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the group, including an employee from the Energy & Electricity Department, arrived at the substation in a fleet of marked and unmarked trucks, with an assortment of equipment, including “an expensive crane.”

“The syndicate had removed two MVA transformers from the plinth with the other one already dismantled, awaiting to be loaded onto a flat-bed truck. What triggered the curiosity of the community was that the city had not issued any notice of maintenance due to take place at the substation and there was power supply in the area.

“The community members contacted the Cable Theft Unit of TMPD who, together with SAPS members, swiftly responded and arrested a few suspects, including a Tshwane employee. Other suspects managed to flee the scene,” Bokaba said.

Bokaba said the city has lost billions of rands due to theft and vandalism of infrastructure by an “obviously highly organised syndicate.”

Tshwane livid

Tshwane City Manager Johann Mettler expressed outrage at the alleged involvement of an employee in the crime and praised the community members for their vigilance in alerting law enforcement.

“This is the kind of partnership that we should forge with communities. Government on its own can’t combat this crime phenomenon without the community being our eyes and ears.

“This community was brave enough by contacting law enforcement after noticing a strange occurrence at the sub.

“We implore communities across all seven regions of the city to do likewise. I’d like to issue a stern warning to other employees who are colluding with criminals that their days are numbered. We will nail them one-by-one”, Mettler said.

