Property owners to foot bill for service cables, says City Power

Any cable running from the metering point to a resident's property or business is now the responsibility of the property/business owner.

Residents and businesses will now be responsible for the service cables connecting properties to City Power’s networks.

According to City Power’s general manager for public relations and communication Isaac Mangena, the entity’s supply responsibility ends at a resident’s/business’s metering point.

City Power limits responsibility to metering point

This means that any cable running from the meter to a resident’s property or business is the responsibility of the property/business owner.

When that cable is stolen, vandalised or damaged, the entity will not replace or install it.

“Residents are required to purchase their own service cable and ensure that it is installed by a qualified and accredited electrician.

“City Power will not accept or connect cables that do not meet approved technical standards or that have been installed by unqualified individuals.

“Before purchasing any cable, residents or businesses must contact City Power to obtain the correct technical specifications, including the required cable type and size,” said Mangena.

ALSO READ: City Power CEO resigns, will ‘pursue other interests’

Strict installation and compliance rules introduced

Once the cable has been correctly installed, residents are encouraged to contact City Power to safely isolate and reconnect the electricity supply.

Certain areas will not have power restored until the entity can verify that at least 80% of customers are purchasing electricity legitimately.

According to Mangena, this is a direct response to the growing crisis of illegal connections and meter tampering, which has placed strain on infrastructure.

“From now on, after replacing a mini-substation or transformer, City Power will conduct meter audits before restoring power.

“Our teams will go door-to-door to assess customers’ electricity purchasing history, verify vending records and confirm purchases from reputable vendors,” said Mangena.

“Proof of electricity bought long ago at a minimal value will not suffice. For example, a R50 purchase made over a month ago will not qualify.”

“We will only consider consistent, reasonable monthly purchases. If less than 80% of customers in the area can’t prove they have been purchasing electricity, City Power will not restore supply.”

NOW READ: No electricity: Prepare for planned outages in these Joburg areas this week and next