Weighing in: How does South Africa’s Ozempic attraction measure up globally?

A doctor stated that although Ozempic has been available in South Africa for several years, its popularity has recently surged due to social media and celebrity influence.

The lure of a shortcut, combined with the power of influence, could be fuelling South Africa’s growing attraction to Ozempic.

A recent report ranked South Africa fifth on a list of nations attracted to Ozempic based on metrics used to gauge interest in the medication.

Despite researchers factoring in obesity rates, professionals have warned that Ozempic is not designed to treat obesity, but is a type 2 diabetes medication that requires a tailored diagnosis.

Ease of Ozempic access

Hailed as a weight-loss wonder drug, Ozempic is a semaglutide that increases insulin secretion, slows gastric emptying and reduces appetite.

Researchers from Journo Report compiled data from 18 countries ranking internet search volumes, media mentions, obesity rates and regulatory restrictions.

South Africa was the only African nation mentioned in the research report, which featured five countries from Asia and Oceania, four from the Americas, and eight from Europe.

Ireland topped the charts based on interest, access and demand, with South Africa coming in fifth behind the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mexico and Canada.

“South Africa also offers a relatively open regulatory environment, allowing broader access to Ozempic than many developed nations,” stated researchers.

Of the nations analysed, France, Spain and Australia had the most stringent access regulations, while Mexico, South Africa and the UAE were at the opposite end of the regulatory scale.

Ozempic is a schedule four medication, but South Africans were increasingly obtaining the product “off-label”.

Researchers stated that the UAE and Mexico had high rates of interest and easy access, while Canada’s universal healthcare system allowed for easy distribution for diabetes, but limited access for weight loss.

Local obesity rate

South Africa’s obesity rate of 32.8% was 7% higher than the average but lower than Ireland, the UAE and Mexico, and well below the US, which tipped the statistical scales at 45.6%.

Obesity refers to an individual with a body mass index — a calculation using height and weight to estimate body fat — of 30 or higher.

The report showed that Ozempic had a relatively small media presence in South Africa, averaging roughly 375 media mentions per month, compared to the 150 000 per month in the US.

Based on internet behaviour, the Netherlands, Ireland and the United Kingdom (UK) had the highest per capita search volumes with 1 913, 1 844 and 1 733 searches per 100 000 people, respectively.

The United States (US) and Australia registered 1 323 and 1 633 Ozempic-related internet searches per capita, but, like the UK, have stricter access, pushing them down the overall table.

Data from the World Obesity’s Global Obesity Observatory shows South Africa has a growing overweight and obese population.

In 1998, only 10% of men were considered obese, with 28% of women meeting that description.

By 2022, those numbers had risen to 15% and 41%, respectively.

Temporary results

Medical practitioner Dr Marlin Mackay said Ozempic had been in the South African market for several years, but had only recently seen a rise in popularity due to social media prominence.

He stated that initially there was a shortage of stock, but that supply has since caught up with demand.

McKay confirmed there were no generics on the market, only fake copies that were not approved by the South African Health Practitioners Regulatory Authority.

“Firstly, Ozempic is meant for type 2 diabetes and is not supposed to be a treatment for obesity,” said McKay, stressing that obesity is a chronic condition that requires long-term treatment.

“Patients need to be counselled and treatment needs to be individualised. “Ozempic should not be used as a quick fix,” warned McKay.

He warned that those with a family history of thyroid cancer should not use Ozempic and that a professional diagnosis should be obtained to “understand the mechanisms” of their own bodies.

McKay stressed that any weight-loss results would be temporary unless the underlying conditions are properly addressed.

“What patients don’t realise is that as soon as they stop using it, there will be corresponding weight gain,” the doctor concluded.

