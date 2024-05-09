WATCH: Reconstruction of Parliament to finally begin – will include gym, sauna and daycare centre

Secretary to Parliament, Xolile George calls Thursday "the most important day in the history of our Parliament" during a ceremony with media.

The Presiding Officers of Parliament, Lechesa Tsenoli (centre right) and Amos Masondo (centre left) together with the Secretary to Parliament, Xolile George (far left), address the media as the reconstruction of the Parliamentary building can finally start. Photo: X/Parliament of RSA

More than two years after the Parliamentary building was gutted by a fire, contractors have been given the green light to begin reconstruction at the site in Cape Town.

Secretary to Parliament, Xolile George, briefed the media on Thursday, before a ceremony was held whereby the presiding officers of Parliament – acting speaker Lechesa Tsenoli and chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Amos Masondo – officially handed over the site to contractors.

It was also the first time media had been allowed inside the building so they could compare the old structure with plans for new designs, which includes new additions such as a gym, sauna, daycare centre and mothers’ rooms.

‘Most important day’ for Parliament

“This is the most important day in the history of our Parliament as an institution,” said George, who along with the other officials, was wearing a hard hat with his business suit to mark the occasion.

“It is now putting concretely a lot of work that has happened from 2 January 2022… We are quite excited as Parliament to outline to you the work that will go forward starting from tomorrow, 10 May.”

He said in 2014 Parliament had been declared a point of national heritage as it had become the “epitome” and “bastion of democracy”. So the fire had disrupted much of the work of its members.

Contractors receive the keys to begin the reconstruction of Parliament. Photo: X/Parliament of RSA

Why it took this long

George said the reconstruction project would look at restoring and modernising the building. So while there were criticisms that it appeared nothing had been done for so long, this was not the case, he said.

This because it was declared a crime scene for the first six months as investigations were done. When the site was handed over to Parliament in July 2023, a report by the Department of Public Works had also been handed over to Parliament for a preliminary assessment on the damage incurred.

The then-presiding officers had to meet with Treasury about funding for reconstruction. In October last year, R2 billion was appropriated for the start of work.

A plan for the reconstruction of the building was then started, with auditing, obtaining permits, and other processes following. Much time was also spent providing 155 offices to members.

Now a gym, sauna, daycare centre and mothers’ rooms

The first phase of work is the clearance and removal of the fire-damaged sections in May. The second phase will see the main work done on new designs by the end of August.

These new designs will be informed by the diversity and nature of South Africa itself, George said.

Parliament’s presiding officers Lechesa Tsenoli and Amos Masondo celebrate the beginning of the reconstruction. Photo: X/Parliament of RSA

When the technical team was given opportunity to discuss their plans, they said they wanted to honour heritage in their new designs.

New additions include a gym, sauna, daycare centre, mothers’ rooms and bridge over a pond outside the ‘passage of time’.

Statues, such as that of former prime minister Louis Botha, will not be demolished.

The new Parliamentary chamber will seat about 600 people rather than 400 previously.

Rather than being inward-looking as the previous chamber was, the viewing platform and levels will allow for a more immersive feel, architects said.

After August, the constructors will conduct the main work of reconstruction. Work is expected to be completed by 28 February 2026.

A website has been launched for information and public engagement on the project. It can be found here.

Watch the full briefing below:

‘Symbolic of the failure to rebuild SA’

The Parliamentary building was gutted in a fire back in January 2022.

According to a report by parliament, the fire affected the Old Assembly and the National Assembly buildings of parliament.

These buildings house the chambers of the National Assembly and critical offices of parliament.

In February, analyst Daniel Silke told The Citizen the failure to begin rebuilding the parliamentary building was symbolic of the failure to rebuild South Africa.

Additional reporting by Zanele Mbengo.