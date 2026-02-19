Department, police investigating alleged sexual assault of 9-year-old by teen

The girl's mother believes different versions are being told to protect the teenage boy

A 14-year-old boy has allegedly sexually assaulted a nine-year-old girl on several occasions at Willow Park Primary School in East London, Eastern Cape.

The allegations first surfaced on social media, and the provincial education department has since acknowledged the matter. The department and the police are both investigating the claims.

In a video posted by the mother, she claimed, in IsiXhosa, that she had been told several different versions of what had happened to her child. She believed this was to protect the “white” boy alleged to have assaulted the daughter.

The girl’s mother also spoke to broadcaster eNCA, alleging that the school failed to act decisively after being informed.

The mother said she has since withdrawn her daughter from the school and accused the school principal of not taking appropriate action when the matter was reported.

“There is a lot that I find out about the boy, that he has been doing in the school. He has been including other kids,” she told eNCA.

She further alleged: “What makes me so, sick as I’m standing here, is the fact that one of the teachers told me that my child, a nine year old, consented to sex, to going to the bush with the boy.”

The family also claims the alleged perpetrator’s parents have not made contact with them.

Education department intervenes

Speaking to The Citizen, Eastern Cape Education Department spokesperson Mali Mtima confirmed that officials responded after learning about the allegations.

“Upon learning about this, on Monday we dispatched social workers to the school to assist the learner with trauma counselling and debriefing. This was done after receiving consent from the parent of the victim. A session was held with the learner. The session went well and a follow-up visit will be scheduled soon too. This is meant to ensure that the learner is able to cope and to avert emotional damage to her,” Mtima said.

He confirmed the matter has been reported to police.

“For now, the matter is still with the police, but, once he attends the school we shall suspend him, pending investigation,” Mtima said.

The department is also investigating whether the alleged incidents occurred on school grounds and whether safety protocols were followed.

