‘Money talks’ – Corruption crackdown targets refugee centres and Home Affairs

'Legitimate asylum seekers are being sidelined in favour of these people who are able to pay massive bribes.'

A crackdown on corruption in refugee centers countrywide is underway, as the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the Directorate of Priority Crimes Investigations (Hawks), conducted raids on several home affairs offices.

It was a crackdown not only on illegal immigrants, but also on those facilitating them being illegally, Ayesha Kajee, political analyst and research fellow at Afrasid, said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘Maroon Passport’ – Inside the Home Affairs corruption scheme that’s implicated 120 officials

This was specifically pointing a finger at home affairs, which itself had commissioned this investigation after the proclamation issued by the president, she said.

“We have a responsibility to admit refugees and to protect and give them the appropriate status, but because of a large degree of corruption, many people who do apply for that status do not qualify. There is a level of criminality both within home affairs and among syndicates operating in collusion with the department,” Kajee said.

ALSO READ: Official caught red-handed selling fake IDs

“Legitimate asylum seekers are being sidelined in favour of these people who are able to pay massive bribes. And some of them are criminals. The country has been trying to eradicate criminality at home affairs since state capture,” she added.

Home affairs officials exposed

SIU said it was alleged home affairs officials were delaying the finalisation of refugee permits to “facilitate bogus asylum seekers”.

SIU head Advocate Andy Mothibi alluded to the system’s loopholes, but said the department had done a lot in closing those.

ALSO READ: SA needs to manage migrants better – That requires cleaning up Home Affairs

“We would like to see the process redefined. We would like to see checks and balances in the process. We would like to see those who are involved in putting control measures in place so that we stop this from happening again,” he said.

Ngqabutho Mabhena, executive director at African Diaspora Forum, said corruption at the department of home affairs meant deserving refugees were now pushed to the end of the line.

“People who bribe their way don’t necessarily need protection. At times these are people who did not run away from their countries for persecution, they use asylum documents for other things,” he said.

“If someone comes to our country seeking protection, they are at the risk of being arrested or sent back because they don’t have money,” Mabena said.

ALSO READ: R3 000 to get a fake passport: Former Home Affairs employee nabbed

SIU raids took place in Gauteng, Limpopo, Eastern Cape, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Kaizer Kganyago, SIU spokesperson, said the action followed a tip-off from a whistle-blower.

Bribes

Information from the whistle-blower suggested home affairs officials worked with syndicates to duplicate application status files applied for in other offices and process them for a fee.

Officials also allegedly bypass immigration systems to enable foreign nationals who have entered the country illegally to remain and acquire permits illegally.

ALSO READ: Four foreign nationals and South African found guilty of corruption

An asylum seeker admitted applicants had to bribe officials to get documents. He said they have to pay from R4 000 to “get noticed”.

“Even if you can have all the proper documentation needed and follow process, you will wait forever to get attended to. Money speaks at home affairs. Money gets you in front or else you suffer,” he said.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said corruption was committed by officials with foreign nationals “who don’t deserve to be in SA but have a lot of money to bribe”.

ActionSA said it had taken the government too long to finally see that “South Africa, and its appallingly porous borders, has an immigration crisis”.

ALSO READ: Foreign national petrol attendant in court over stealing R400K

“Refugee centres are the epicentre of fraud and corruption, and we hope the full weight of the criminal justice system will work tirelessly in bringing to book those found to have acted fraudulently,” the party said.

– zanelem@citizen.co.za