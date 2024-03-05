Foreign national petrol attendant in court over stealing R400K

The foreign national has been charged for the contravention of the Cybercrime Act 19/2020. Photo: iStock

A 32-year-old petrol attendant, who allegedly stole about R400 000 from two banks using a skimming device, is expected to appear in the Middelburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday 5 March.

The Swati national has been charged for the contravention of the Cybercrime Act 19/2020.

His appearance is subsequent to his arrest by the Hawks Middelburg-based Serious Commercial Crimes Investigation on Monday at the Ultra City N4 Middelburg.

Skimming

It is alleged that during an internal audit ABSA / FNB bank card investigators had a suspicion of a skimming device among the petrol attendants at the garage.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said information was escalated to the Hawks for further investigation and it was operationalised.

“The team comprising the Hawks and bank investigators conducted a search and seizure operation. During the search, the suspect who was on duty, was found in possession of the skimming device. He was arrested and detained pending his first court appearance.

Value

Sekgotodi said the foreign national’s case was transferred to the Middelburg Serious Commercial Crimes for further investigation.

“The value is still being determined. It is currently estimated at R400 000 potential loss. Investigation continues.”

Fraud

In a sperate case in January, a 52-year-old former KwaZulu-Natal attorney was sentenced to 10 years in jail for fraud.

Langelihle Dube appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court where sentence was handed down.

In 2015, Dube was practising as an attorney when a client deposited R1.7 million into his trust account.

The money was for the transfer of property, however Dube failed to effect the transfer and used the money for personal use.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said a case of fraud was reported at Durban Central Police Station.

Dube was arrested in 2017 and was granted bail. He appeared in court several times until he was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years direct imprisonment.

