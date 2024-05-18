Daily news update: Little Ditebogo laid to rest | George rescue operation ends | Home Affairs corruption syndicate

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, an emotional funeral service is held for the five-year-old boy who was killed by carjackers last week, the George building collapse rescue operation has been concluded, and the Hawks raided Home Affairs offices across the country while investigating a corruption syndicate.

Also, the High Court has dismissed Eskom and the government’s leave to appeal a load shedding judgement and the six men charged will murdering Kaizer Chiefs star Luke Fleurs have been denied bail.

News Today: 18 May 2024

Community mourns: Heartbreaking farewell to Ditebogo Jr, victim of Soshanguve carjacking tragedy [VIDEO]

Heartbreak and grief filled the air as Ditebogo Junior Phalane’s parents bid their final farewell to their beloved son, just a week after he was fatally wounded by carjackers.

Ditebogo Junior Phalane was laid to rest on Friday, 17 May. Pictures: X @Gift_Makoti_ and YouTube screengrab

The emotional funeral service for the five-year-old boy unfolded at the Kopanong Hall in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria. The somber occasion came on the heels of the arrest of two individuals linked to his tragic murder.

Continue reading

George building collapse: Rescue operation concludes with 62 confirmed on-site

The Western Cape Government and George Municipality have confirmed that 62 individuals, rather than 81, were present at the construction site when the catastrophic collapse occurred.

Picture: George Municipality

The rescue and recovery operation, which lasted an arduous 260 hours with personnel working around the clock in two shifts, has now been concluded, announced Western Cape Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell on Friday.

Continue reading

WATCH: ‘Maroon Passport’ – Inside the Home Affairs corruption scheme that’s implicated 120 officials

120 Home Affairs officials are reportedly implicated in an alleged corruption scheme involving a syndicate and ‘international’ passports.

Several Home Affairs offices across the country were raided on Friday as part of investigations into alleged maladministration and corruption. Picture: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

The Hawks and Special Investigating Unit (SIU) raided several Home Affairs offices across the country on Friday as part of investigations into alleged maladministration and corruption.

Continue reading

Court dismisses government and Eskom’s appeal against load shedding judgment

Eskom has been dealt a blow after the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria dismissed the parastatal, government and Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramakgopa’s leave to appeal against the Load shedding judgment.

lectricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Photo: Nigel Sibanda

The full bench of the court comprising judges Norman Davis, Colleen Collis and Jabulani Stanley Nyathi handed down the judgment on Thursday.

Continue reading

Witnesses won’t be safe: Kaizer Chiefs star Luke Fleurs’ alleged killers denied bail

The six men standing trial for the hijacking and murder of Kaizer Chiefs star Luke Fleurs have been denied bail by the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The 24-year-old footballer was gunned down in a hijacking in Johannesburg last month.

Continue reading

‘He was so unobtrusive’ – Adrian Alper’s partner speaks following his death

Rudy Trap, life partner of the late Adrian Alper, says he wants him to be remembered as a generous soul.

The late actor and director, Adrian Alper. Picture: Twitter/X

The director and actor died this week at the age of 51 from complications from tuberculosis.

Continue reading

Kagiso Lediga: ‘SA is the comedy gift that keeps giving’ ahead of roasting country in comedy show

Seasoned comedian Kagiso Lediga has described South Africa as a comedy gift that keeps giving. This ahead of the unique roasting of the country in commemoration of Mzansi’s 30 years of democracy this year.

Lediga is the creative director of the show set to take place exactly a week before South Africans head to the polls. Picture: urbanbrewstudios/Instagram

“I’m very excited by this, I’ll never miss an opportunity to poke fun at this amazing, complicated and crazy country. South Africa is the comedy gift that keeps giving and this show will be a celebration of that,” said Lediga.

Continue reading

Win or bust for Lions … and they’re up against URC’s best team at Ellis Park

It’s now make-or-break for the Lions to stay in the hunt for the United Rugby Championship quarter-finals, and their task could not be any harder.

Winger Rabz Maxwane has been included in the Lions team for the match against Glasgow Warriors. Picture: Valentine Chapuis/Gallo Images

After an up and down season, in which they have won just 50% of their games (eight out of 16), they find themselves in 10th place on the points table with 44 points, needing to win on Saturday against the top-placed Glasgow Warriors to go into the final round of matches in two weeks’ time still alive in the competition.

Continue reading

Chiefs set to open talks with Ramovic over head coach job – report

Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly set to hold talks with TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic regarding the possibility of him becoming the club’s next head coach.

Sead Ramovic, coach of TS Galaxy (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

Chiefs are currently searching for a permanent coach after the club parted ways with Molefi Ntseki in October last year.

Continue reading