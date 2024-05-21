Two more arrested in connection with murder of Ditebogo Junior Phalane

Ditebogo Junior Phalane died in hospital after he was fatally shot on 10 May 2024. Picture: X @Gift_Makoti_

The Hawks have arrested two more suspects in connection with the murder of 5-year-old Ditebogo Junior Phalane.

The Hawks Pretoria based (TOMS) team together with Arcasia Crime Prevention unit and Tshwane District (CI) swooped in on the 29 and 30-year-old suspects on Monday.

One of the suspects is believed to have been out on bail on charges of hijacking and attempted murder.

This breings to four the number of people that have been arrested for the little boys murder.

Phalane was fatally wounded when his father’s bakkie was hijacked outside their home in Soshanguve earlier this month.

Arrest

Hawks spokesperson Wendy Nkabi said after receiving information officers traced more suspects linked to the murder of Phalane.

“Information received from Crime Intelligence was operationalized late yesterday leading the multi-disciplinary to Soshanguve and Atteridgeville respectively where two suspects were arrested and two unlicensed firearms were recovered.

“One of the firearms is alleged to be the murder weapon used in the murder of Ditebogo Phalane but that will be confirmed once the firearms have been sent for testing,” Nkabi said.

Court appearance

Nkabi added that both suspects will make their first appearance at the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

“One of the suspects is believed to have been out on bail for alleged hijacking, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearm,” she said.

Breakthrough

Gauteng police arrested the two others last week.

Gauteng police boss Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni said police worked tirelessly to hunt down the suspects

He said the police had a breakthrough, which led the team to specific addresses in Soshanguve, where two suspects were arrested. The suspects were bust in different locations

Phalane’s family gathered in Soshanguve’s Kopang Hall last week to bid farewell to the five-year-old boy.

