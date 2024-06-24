Cosatu plans protest against retrenchments across multiple industries

Mercedes Benz recently announced its plans to cut 700 jobs.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has stated its intention to exercise workers’ right to participate in protest action against retrenchments.

On Monday, Cosatu held a media briefing at its headquarters in Braamfontein, Johannesburg regarding the outcomes of its central executive committee meeting.

The three-day meeting discussed among others, potential protest action over retrenchments and the formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Section 189 notices served across industries

Cosatu general secretary, Solly Phetoe revealed that the central executive committee has resolved to stage a nationwide protest amid anticipated retrenchments across multiple sectors.

“We have seen an increasing number of employers announcing plans to retrench workers, particularly in the mining, transport, retail and textile industries,” Phetoe said on Monday.

The protest will be protected in line with Section 77 of the Labour Relations Act.

“Cosatu expects affiliated trade unions to lead campaigns in defence of jobs given the Section 189 notices served across industries,” Phetoe continued.

He said the protest action will target employers within the private sector as well as the government.

“In the public service, we do have members and we can’t say public workers are not faced with challenges. Issues of retrenchments and not respecting the rights of workers are an attack on collective bargaining.”

Earlier, Phetoe stated that Cosatu urged the seventh administration to act swiftly in stimulating the economy to generate employment and to cease layoffs.

“Cosatu expects the GNU to move with speed to stimulation of the economy as soon as Cabinet is in place by abandoning austerity measures that have been characterised by the stagnant state of the economy in recent years.

“We also call on business to assist the new government by creating decent jobs and halting retrenchments as the economy cannot afford to lose a single job.”

Industry retrenchments

This month, Mercedes Benz South Africa announced its plans to cut 700 jobs at its East London manufacturing plant, which Cosatu has rejected.

The automotive company attributed its decision to restructure to deteriorating macroeconomic conditions and prolonged port challenges.

Cosatu has committed to dialogue with the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, alongside the Department of Employment and Labour, in efforts to halt retrenchments. Elsewhere in South Africa, there have been instances of retrenchments.

In April, at least 6,000 South African Post Office (SAPO) workers staged a protest against retrenchments by the state-owned enterprise (SOE).

The Post Office, which entered business rescue in July 2023, had served more than 4,700 workers with retrenchment letters as the government entity seeks to reduce its headcount of more than 11,000 employees.

The number of job cuts was reportedly reduced following consultation with unions at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration (CCMA).

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) is also embarking on a retrenchment consulting process, placing over 4,000 jobs on the line.

According to Amplats, Section 189A process was a “last resort” after the company’s profits fell by more than 70% in 2023.

The final number of affected jobs is anticipated to be announced once Amplats concludes its discussions with trade unions at the CCMA.

Meanwhile, Sibanye-Stillwater has confirmed that up to 4,000 jobs in its gold operations could be in jeopardy.