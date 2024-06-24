Cosatu not losing sleep over DA possibly taking up key economic Cabinet positions

The trade union federation insists that the DA should abandon its agenda against workers and transformation.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says it is not overly concerned about the Democratic Alliance (DA) potentially assuming significant economic Cabinet roles.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce his much-anticipated Cabinet as consultations between political parties that are signatories to the ANC-initiated Government of National Unity (GNU) continue.

Ten parties, including the DA and Patriotic Alliance (PA), have signed the GNU statement of intent, paving the way for a new government to be constituted following last month’s general election.

‘DA has a history of opposing all labour reforms’

Briefing the media on the outcomes of Cosatu’s central executive committee three-day meeting, the trade union federation’s general secretary Solly Phetoe said the election results were a clear message from voters to the ANC “to pull up its socks”.

Phetoe indicated that Cosatu maintains its critical stance on the DA, despite the party’s inclusion in the GNU, condemning their “neo-liberal policies”.

“The DA has a history of opposing all labour reforms seeking to improve the lives of workers,” he told the journalists in Braamfontein, Johannesburg on Monday.

The Cosatu general secretary said the federation was expecting the DA to cooperate with the agenda of transformation and work with the ANC in the GNU to ensure that the government is biased towards workers.

“If the DA is to be part of the GNU, then it must abandon its anti-worker and anti-transformation agenda,” said Phetoe.

He also emphasised that Cosatu want the GNU to continue implementing the National Health Insurance (NHI) project and to address issues of unemployment, corruption, and crime.

“It is imperative that the government of national unity’s policy mandate must be anchored on the ANC election manifesto guided by the Constitution and the rule of law.”

Phetoe further said Cosatu expects President Cyril Ramaphosa to consult with ANC’s alliance partners before appointing his Cabinet.

Cosatu on Cabinet appointments

Meanwhile, Cosatu first deputy president Mike Shingange said the federation acknowledged that it was the prerogative of the president to put together an executive government as stated in the Constitution.

Shingange highlighted that there was no outright winner in the 2024 general election.

“Our expectations, with or without the DA in Cabinet, is that we should not experience the reversal of the progress we have made over the past 30 years,” he said.

He stated that, despite Cosatu’s continued opposition to the DA’s inclusion in the GNU, it is inevitable that DA members will secure positions in the executive.

‘We will not decide for the ANC’

On whether Cosatu was worried about the DA taking up important portfolios within the economic cluster, Shingange remarked: “It will depend on which economic policy they are going to be implementing. For as long as the conduct or the mandate of any Cabinet minister will be in line with the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, it will be in line with the need to change the living and working conditions of South Africans.”

He stressed that Cosatu cannot dictate Ramaphosa’s decisions on ministerial appointments.

“We have our views, but obviously we can’t tell the president [what to do] because we don’t know [if] it will make a difference whether the DA is in the economic cluster or any other portfolio. The fact is that the DA is there in the Government of National Unity.”

Phetoe added that Cosatu would be “very happy if the ANC’s manifesto was not thrown into a dustbin”.

“We will not decide for the ANC, but we will be very happy if people who are appointed in portfolios [such as] trade and industry, labour and public service [are] people who will be able to advocate for the interests of the workers and the public.”