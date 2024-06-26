Magashule’s party asks: How did Zizi Kodwa survive ANC step-aside rule?

Questioned have been raised again about how the ANC step-aside rule actually works following Zizi Kodwa's return to parliament.

The African Congress for Transformation (ACT) says it is clear that the African National Congress (ANC) step-aside rule was created to deal with Ace Magashule.

In a statement on Wednesday, the party said it was surprised to see former Sports, Arts & Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa being sworn in as a member of parliament despite being criminally charged and being out on bail.

Kodwa was sworn into the National Assembly as a Member of Parliament (MP) on Tuesday along with a group of Umkhonto WeSizwe (MK) party members who were not present at the first sitting of parliament where members from other political parties were sworn in.

Was step aside used to get rid of Ace?

ACT spokesperson Mohau Khumalo said Magashule had been vindicated by the ANC’s actions.

“The ACT and Ntate Magashule always maintained that the step-aside was, and still is, for the selected few, particularly those that advocate for radical economic freedom, nationalising central bank and other entities including the land issue,” Khumalo said.

In 2020, the ANC recommended that Magashule step aside from his position as the party’s secretary-general pending the outcome of his corruption case.

According to Khumalo, Magashule had become an enemy of the ANC because of his views on radical economic change.

“Those that rejected white supremacy have always been targeted and others handled with soft gloves that belong to Ramaphosa’s faction,” he said.

Kodwa told reporters outside parliament that the ANC would respond to questions about how he survived the step-aside rule and how the rule actually works.

The step-aside rule has been a dividing factor in the ANC with some describing it as being fashioned for those who do not agree with the current president of the ANC Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa had in the past described the step-aside rule as a necessary tool in the renewal of the ANC.

Cosatu also shocked

Meanwhile, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) said it was also shocked to see that Kodwa made it to parliament.

In an interview with Newsroom Afrika the Cosatu spokesperson Zanele Sabela said they had tried to confirm with the ANC if it was true that Kodwa would continue serving in public office.

“They said themselves that anyone who is charged should actually step aside,” Sabela said.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri had indicated that step-aside processes would kick in after Kodwa was charged, but has been unable to explain how Kodwa made it back to parliament.

Bhengu-Motsiri told IOL that Kodwa, who resigned as a minister following the corruption charges, could only be given lesser roles while they were waiting for the court’s decision on whether he is guilty or innocent.