Councillors vow to fight Limpopo council’s dissolution

The DA and FF+ threaten legal action if Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba places Thabazimbi council under administration.

The DA and Freedom Front Plus (FF+) in the Thabazimbi local municipality of the Waterberg region in Limpopo have threatened to take the provincial government and premier Phophi Ramathuba to court if she continues her threat to place the council under administration.

A fortnight ago, the Limpopo provincial government threatened to invoke Section 139(1)(c) against the Thabazimbi local municipal council.

This section empowers the provincial executive to intervene in a municipality if it cannot or does not fulfil its obligation in terms of the constitution to approve a budget.

Council had to argue for its continuation

The provincial executive committee (PEC) gave the municipality until Wednesday to provide arguments as to why the council should not be dissolved.

The council has been marred by controversy and a political power struggle since 2021.

The council has never had a legitimate mayor and municipal manager which has affected service delivery.

Yesterday, cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs MEC Basikopo Makamu confirmed that the council had responded to the PEC about why it should not be dissolved.

“We are still studying the document. After we satisfy ourselves… the [PEC] will meet and chart the way forward,” he said.

DA council caucus leader Tokkie Swanepoel said how the provincial government dealt with issues had led to the collapse of the council.

She said plans had been proposed to deal with the problems. But she said she was not deterred by the PEC’s threats.

“Let the premier and her [PEC] try to place this council under Section 139 (1)(c) and she shall see what we are made of.

“We are prepared to fight this, even if it means taking this battle to the highest court in the land,” she said.

Swanepoel said the most amicable way to solve the problem was for the PEC to leave the municipality to self-correct.

FF+ says council crucial, will fight in court if needed

FF+ councillor Frik Erasmus accused the PEC of having failed to do its homework before planning to invoke Section 139.

“MEC Makamu has been with us for a period of over five years.

“He knows all the brouhaha facing this council and I think he should have guided the [PEC] better instead of planning to invoke the section” he said.

“He knows how the FF+ fought against lawlessness in this municipality. His councillors are not attending council meetings, and worse, without any apology.”

Erasmus said Thabazimbi was rich in minerals and tourism. He said the town was also a special economic zone and capable of creating jobs for locals.

“What these guys are trying to do is to take the control of this municipality, mafia-style, in an endeavour to loot.

“But we are not going to allow that to happen. We will take them to court and they know we will take them to the cleaners,” said Erasmus.

