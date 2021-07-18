Gauteng health dept set to open four Covid vaccination sites on Sunday

News24 Wire

The Gauteng health department will open four vaccination sites in Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg on Sunday.

The department confirmed vaccines will be administered at Phola Park Community Healthcare Centre, Daveyton Main Community Healthcare Centre and Kobie Muller Hall in Ekurhuleni between 9am and 2pm.

Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital Recreational Centre will be open for vaccinations between 8am and 1pm.

“Various sites will be operational [on Sunday], and all those who are eligible to get vaccinated are urged to make use of this opportunity to protect themselves and their loved ones.

“It is important that we get as many eligible people as possible to go and get vaccinated,” said Gauteng health department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.

A lack of weekend vaccinations had been pinpointed as a weakness in the national vaccine rollout plan.

Process

“Government has taken steps to ensure that we simplify the registration process and even the process to get vaccinated, and therefore we are making a call that, if you are eligible to get vaccinated, visit our vaccination sites this weekend.”

The department will be employing various options, such as opening over the weekends, pop-up sites and mass vaccination sites, as part of a drive to make vaccination more accessible, Modiba added.

“Vaccines are important because they help protect against severe illnesses and hospitalisation.”

Modiba urged residents to adhere to non-pharmaceutical interventions, such as wearing a mask, keeping a safe physical distance, washing hands regularly with soap, or using a hand sanitiser.

“We should avoid going out and interacting with people unless it is absolutely necessary. We also need to avoid confined spaces with poor ventilation,” said Modiba.

As of Saturday, Gauteng had 43% of all new Covid-19 cases.

It continues to be the province worst affected by the virus, with 811 841 cases recorded since the start of the pandemic.