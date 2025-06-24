‘Remedial work at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital on track,’ says Gauteng Health

Phase one, which includes demolition and reconstruction work in critical areas, is expected to be completed by August 2026.

The Gauteng Department of Health on Monday confirmed that the remedial work to repair the fire-damaged Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (CMJAH) is progressing well and remains on schedule.

The hospital suffered significant damage in a fire in April 2021.

Since then, the department has made “significant strides” in restoring operations, with the hospital now operating at a bed capacity that exceeds pre-fire levels.

Project in two phases

The repair project is being conducted in two phases.

Phase one focuses on repairing Blocks 4 and 5 North, while phase two will involve hospital-wide fire compliance upgrades, which require R1.7 billion in funding.

According to the department, a prefeasibility report and concept report have already been approved, and a business case is being developed.

“The department is actively exploring various funding options and private investments to support this critical phase,” it said.

Phase one, which includes demolition and reconstruction work in critical areas, is expected to be completed by August 2026.

As of April 2025, R139 million of the allocated R426 million budget for Work Package One has been spent.

Restoration milestones reached

Key areas that have already been restored and are operational include the Radiation Oncology Unit and the Accident and Emergency Department.

“A new state-of-the-art dry store facility has been constructed to enhance the storage and accessibility of vital medical supplies,” said the department.

To improve safety, new fire doors have been installed throughout much of the hospital.

A temporary access ramp has also been constructed, enabling staff to access 300 parking bays at the P3 level, although fire-damaged bays remain closed until they are fully repaired.

Patient care remains central

The department assured the public that safety and care remain top priorities.

Instead of scattering services across multiple facilities, the hospital has adopted a decanting strategy to rotate services internally during the ongoing construction.

“This approach ensures that all services remain within the hospital for better patient care,” the department said.

Hospital management and project teams have implemented safety measures and committed to maintaining open communication with staff and stakeholders as work progresses.

