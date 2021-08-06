Vaccines in Gauteng: Where to get your Covid-19 jab this weekend

Citizen Reporter

The number of vaccination sites operational on weekends in Gauteng will be expanded from 16 to 26, the Gauteng provincial government said on Friday.

This will be with immediate effect from the weekend of 7-8 August.

The provincial government said that this was done to assist those who are working during the week and only have the time to vaccinate on weekends.

It said that the expansion will cover all districts and reiterated that walk-ins were allowed whether people are registered or not on the EVDS.

Here are the vaccination sites operating this weekend:

Johannesburg

Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital Recreational Centre (26 Chris Hani Road, Diepkloof). Open on Saturday and Sunday, from 8am to 2pm.

Chris Hani Multi-purpose Sports Complex (7714 Orange Farm, Ext 3, Stretford). Open Saturday and Monday, from 8am to 4pm.

Caitlin Douman (73 Kremetart Avenue, Ext 3). Open on Saturday, from8am to 4pm.

Saaberie Christy Ambulance (Crner Oak street and Gum Crescent Lenasia Extension 6). Open on Saturday and Sunday including public holiday, from 8am to 4pm.

Houghton West Drive (49 West Street, Houghton Estate). Open on Saturday, from 8am to 2pm.

Hatzolah Medical Rescue (Kosherworld No 1 Long Avenue, Glenhazel). Open on Sunday from 8am to 4pm.

Tshwane

Mabopane Indoor Sport Centre (8551 Mangope Road, Mabopane). Open on Saturday and Sunday, from 8am to 3pm.

Suurman Hall (Stand no.91, Suurman). Open on Saturday and Sunday, from 8am to 3pm.

Mandela Hall (Portion 60 Mandela Village, Hammanskraal). Open on Saturday and Sunday, from 8am to 3pm.

Atteridgeville Hall (Ramohoeba Square, Corner Makobane and Mareka Streets). Open on Saturday and Sunday, from 8am to 3pm.

Olievenhoutsbosch Hall (52 Corner Legong and Rethabile Street). Open on Saturday and Sunday, from 8am to 3pm.

Mamelodi West Hall (8497 Corner Kubone and Tsweu Streets). Open on Saturday and Sunday, from 8am to 3pm.

Stanza Bopape Hall (2 Shilovhane Street). Open on Saturday and Sunday, from 8am to 3pm.

Bronkhorstspruit Hall (34 Olifant Crescent). Open on Saturday and Sunday, from 8am to 3pm.

Ekurhuleni

Phola Park Community Healthcare Centre (10051 corner Letutula and Mzimkhulu Streets, Thokoza). Open on Saturday, from 9am to 1pm.

Nokuthela Ngwenya Community Healthcare Centre (Vlakfontein Road, Nigel). Open on Saturday, from 9am to 1pm.

Christian Family Church South Africa (Atlas Road and Silver Wings Boulevard, Boksburg). Open on Saturday, from 9am to 1pm.

Midstream primary School. (Olifantsfontein 410-JR, Olifantsfontein )Open from 9am to 1pm.

Phillip Moyo Community Health Centre. (6944/1071 Eiselen Street Emaphupheni benoni). Open Saturday from 9am to 1pm.

Kobie Moller Hal. (1st Angus road Germistom). Open from 9am to 1pm.

Esangweni Community Healthcare Centre. (219 Mpilo Street Tembisa). Open from 9am to 1pm.

Sedibeng

President Hyper Shopping Centre (Vaal Road and Playfair Boulevard, Vanderbijlpark). Open on Saturday, from 8am to 3pm.

Vaal Mall Hyfi Coporation. (Cnr Rossini Boulevard & Barafe rd Vanderbijlpark). Open from 8am to 3pm

Saul Tsotetsi Sport Centre (Unit 24, Zone 14, Sebokeng). Open on Saturday, from 8am to 3pm.

West Rand

Kokosi Community Hall (Ben Shiburi Street Kokosi). Open from 8am to 1pm

Kagiso Care of the aged (Uthlhanong drive, Kagiso). Open from 8am to 1pm

Mnsieville Care of the aged (Cnr Jabulane and Mmmogalo drive Munsievile). Open from 8am to 1pm

Westonaria Bonquet Hall (Cnr Saturn and Neptune Street Westonaria). Open from 8am to 1pm.

Greenhill Stadium (Convent street, Randfontein). Open from 8am to 1pm

