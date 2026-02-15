Zambia slams border shut with South Africa amid outbreak of foot and mouth disease

In his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday. President Cyril Ramapohosa declared the FMD crisis a national disaster.

Zambia has slammed the border shut to South African livestock in a rapid biosecurity move amid the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in the country.

Authorities say the suspension is intended to protect the country’s livestock industry from a potentially devastating outbreak of FMD.

Suspension

The suspension is with immediate effect.

“The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, through the Department of Veterinary Services, has with immediate effect, suspended all livestock import permits from South Africa, following the outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in that country,” said Benny Munyama, spokesperson for the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock.

Precautionary measures

The Department of Veterinary Services, led by Director Dr Charles Mascka, has since announced precautionary measures.

The ban extends to livestock feeds, trophies, skins, hides, and cloven-hooved animals

“Issuance of permits for the importation of cloven-hoofed animal products (e.g., dairy products) from South Africa has been suspended unless strict mitigation measures are undertaken,” it said.

Permits

All issued permits have also been revoked with immediate effect.

“We wish to inform members of the public, farmers, and all our stakeholders that these precautionary measures will be reviewed depending on the progression of the FMD outbreak situation in South Africa,” said Munyama.

National disaster

In his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the FMD crisis a national disaster.

FMD has now spread to all provinces, with the Western and Northern Capes the latest to implement quarantine measures at affected farms last week.

Task team

Ramaphosa admitted that the current FMD crisis was among the worst outbreaks of the disease the country had experienced.

“We have classified FMD as a national disaster and will be mobilising all necessary capabilities within the state to deal with this crisis.

“I have established a task team made up of farmer organisations and experts, working together with the Minister of Agriculture and his department, that will report to me monthly about the progress we are making in dealing with this pandemic,” said Ramaphosa.

Vaccination

The president reiterated the plan to vaccinate 14 million cattle over the next 12 months, using 28 million doses of vaccine.

Ramaphosa said private-sector role-players will assist in getting vaccines to commercial, private and communal farmers.

For Ramaphosa to meet his proposed target, the government would need to vaccinate 38 350 animals per day for the next year.

The president said government would “facilitate the acquisition” of vaccines, with earlier reports stating that Onderstepoort will produce 20 000 per day by March to supplement internationally procured stock.

