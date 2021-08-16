Covid-19 update: Over 7 000 new cases and 299 deaths recorded in 24 hours

Citizen reporter

On Monday, South Africa recorded 7, 983 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours.

This according the National Institute for Communicable Diseases‘ (NICD) latest figures.

This brings brings the total cumulative number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,613,569, representing a 21.1% positivity rate.

“As per the National Department of Health, a further 299 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 77 440 to date,” the NICD reported.

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 37 891 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 7 983 new cases, which represents an 21.1% positivity rate. 299 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, total fatalities to date: 77 440. See more https://t.co/eTE5T1D427 pic.twitter.com/7BpewBLxUF— NICD (@nicd_sa) August 16, 2021

“The majority of new cases are from Western Cape (27%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (24%).

“Eastern Cape accounted for 18%; Gauteng and Northern Cape accounted for 9% each; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; Free State accounted for 6%; North West accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases,” the institute said.

In terms of hospitalisation, the NICD reported an increase of 331 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

It said that 15,633,622 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

Vaccine hesitancy grows

The Gauteng provincial government has ramped up its encouragement for citizens to get vaccinated as vaccination numbers continue to dwindle across the province.

On Monday, Premier David Makhura’s spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said the phenomenon of vaccination sites being empty was growing.

“The Alberton Civic Centre vaccination is currently empty. This is largely the situation across various sites. Let’s encourage communities to go get the jab,” Mhaga said.

“If you are 35 years and above, no need to wait for appointment. Even if you are not registered, just bring your ID or proof of identity we will assist you. Gauteng sites accepts walk-ins,” assured Mhaga.

He said that government’s efforts to ramp up the vaccination drive in the province would continue on Tuesday, with Makhura, accompanied by Health MEC Nomamthemba Mokgethi and Johannesburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo visiting different vaccination sites in the Johannesburg area.

“Government is on a drive to expand the vaccination drive across the province, to ensure that no eligble persons are left out, and encourage those who have not yet presented themselves for vaccination to go out in their numbers,” Mhaga said.