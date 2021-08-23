MKMVA, others planning anti-lockdown march to Union Buildings

Citizen Reporter

At least 15 politically affiliated groups are planning an anti-lockdown march to the Union Buildings for next week.

However, the groups’ petition hasn’t gained much traction yet, with just over 5,600 signatures out of a 500,000 target supporting the cause.

The march is being led by the National Youth Group (NYG), Party of Action (POA), Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association (MKMVA) and the Congress of South African Students (Cosas), among others.

Anti-lockdown march organisers want ‘proof of an isolated and purified virus’

Organisers of the anti-lockdown march say President Cyril Ramaphosa has “failed to provide proof of the alleged deadly virus and thus he is in breach of his Constitutional obligation to ensure that limitations of the Bill of Rights are reasonable and justifiable”.

It wants to approach the Constitutional Court to institute a case of state capture against the executive, legislature and the South African Reserve Bank (SARB).

“The executive declared and implemented the national State of Disaster without reason and justification,” reads the statement.

The statement further alleges that the legislature failed to keep the executive accountable when the declaration was made and during subsequent extension of the State of Disaster.

The groups have also accused the SARB of financing the State of Disaster without verifying its validity.

