18 Oct 2021
Covid-19 update: 210 new cases and 7 deaths reported in SA

The coronavirus has killed at least 4.895,733 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Monday. 

Picture for illustration: citizen.co.za/Michel Bega

South Africa continues to see a decline in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths after only 210 new cases were reported in a 24-hour cycle, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2.916,803. 

This increase represents a 1.4% positivity rate.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (37%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (19%), and Western Cape (16%). Free State accounted for 7%; North West accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga accounted for 5% each; Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

Covid-19 fourth wave expected to hit Gauteng between November and January

The country has also recorded seven Covid-19 related deaths, bringing the total fatalities to 88,619 to date.

18.189,273 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

There has been an increase of 24 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

– Over 4.8 million dead – 

The US has suffered the most Covid-related deaths with 724,317, followed by Brazil with 603,282, India 452,290, Mexico 284,381 and Russia 224,310.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Russia with 998, Romania with 299 and Iran with 199.

Taking into account excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organization estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

Additional reporting by AFP

