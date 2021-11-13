SA records 306 new Covid-19 cases, 7 more deaths

Citizen Reporter

There were 306 new Covid-19 cases recorded in South Africa on Saturday, according to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD).

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in the country to 2,925,677.

There were also seven more Covid-19 related deaths recorded. The death toll in South Africa now stands at 89,476.

Gauteng has the majority of new Covid-19 cases recorded, with 122. The Western Cape recorded the second-highest number of new cases (41).

These are the number of cases recorded in each province on Saturday:

Gauteng – 122

Western Cape – 41

Eastern Cape – 16

KwaZulu-Natal – 35

Free State – 25

Mpumalanga – 14

Northern Cape – 23

Limpopo – 6

North West – 24

There were also seven more hospital admissions in the past day. There have been 18,893,899 tests conducted in both public and private sectors to date.

A total of 148,975 vaccines were administered on Saturday, according to the NICD. The total number of vaccines administered in South Africa is now 23,832,377.

Over five million dead

The coronavirus has killed at least 5,088,110 people globally since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Saturday.

The United States has suffered the most Covid-related deaths with 762,521, followed by Brazil with 610,491, India with 463,245, Mexico with 290,872 and Russia with 254,167.

The countries with the most new deaths were Russia with 1,241, followed by the US with 832 and Ukraine with 695.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organisation estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

Additional reporting by AFP

