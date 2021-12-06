Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi tests positive for Covid for the second time

Citizen Reporter

The founder and president emeritus of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time, his family confirmed on Monday.

In August last year, Buthelezi tested positive for Covid-19 after he had been in contact with a positive case. At the time he was asymptomatic and had to self-isolate.

“We, the family of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, founder and president emeritus of the IFP, Inkosi of the Buthelezi Clan and traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch and nation, wish to advise that uMntwana wa KwaPhindangene has again tested positive for Covid-19,” said family spokesperson, Bhekuyise Ngqengelele Buthelezi, in a statement.

The family said it was pleased that as with his first bout in August last year, Buthelezi remains relatively asymptomatic and was in good spirits.

“His only regret is being unable to attend the installation ceremony of the chancellor of the University of Cape Town, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, as intended on Friday,” the family said.

As required, the family said Buthelezi had begun self-isolating at home for the mandatory period.

The former IFP leader is said to be double vaccinated and will be monitored by a very capable team.

“During this period of self-isolation, members of the media are kindly requested to respect our space. Please rest assured that we will keep you informed of his return to work.

“Once again we thank you for your prayers as we await a good outcome. We also urge everyone to be circumspect in this time of increasing infections and to vigilantly take the necessary precautions to protect both lives and livelihoods.”

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe