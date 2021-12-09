121-year-old Limpopo man receives Covid-19 vaccine

Citizen Reporter

A 121-year-old man from Grootpan Village in Blouberg, Limpopo, has received a Covid-19 vaccine.

Khuinana Alfred Ngoepe travelled to the vaccination site at Anglo American’s De Beers Venetia Mine in Limpopo to receive his jab, making him the oldest person in South Africa to get a Covid-19 vaccine.

After being inoculated, Ngoepe encouraged others, especially youngsters, to get vaccinated and protect themselves and others against Covid-19.

”I encourage the youth to take coronavirus seriously and get vaccinated to protect themselves against the virus,” said Ngoepe.

“As an elderly man, I travelled the distance to ensure my health and I believe I still have a full life to live,” he said.

“In order to continue enjoying life and the pleasantries of being young, get vaccinated.”

Ngoepe’s vaccine message comes a few weeks after an elderly Mitchells Plain couple offered up their home as a pop-site.

Godfrey Bolotina and his wife Florence, 57, who live in Lost City in Tafelsig, said they wanted to make vaccines accessible to the elderly in their community who could not afford to travel to sites for the jab.

Florence, also known to her community as Sister Ndumi, suffered from multiple chronic illnesses when she was diagnosed with Covid-19 in October 2021.

She was admitted to Mitchells Plain District Hospital’s Covid-19 ward and was later transferred to the Brackengate Hospital of Hope, where she slipped into a coma for two weeks.

After her recovery, Florence and Godfrey received their shots and were inspired to open their home for their community to easily access the vaccine closer to their homes.

Last month, all people aged 60 and over who got their first Covid vaccination received a R100 grocery voucher redeemable at Shoprite, Checkers or U-Save supermarkets across the country.

Additional reporting Narissa Subramoney and Rorisang Kgosana

