Covid-19 update: SA records 3,782 new cases and 15 deaths

Citizen Reporter

On Monday, 27 December 2021, South Africa recorded 3,782 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,417,318 since the start of the pandemic.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said this increase represented a 22.2% positivity rate.

A further 15 Covid-related deaths were reported, bringing total fatalities to 90,829 to date.

21,076,433 tests were conducted in both public and private sectors.

Provincial breakdown

The majority of new cases on Monday were from the KwaZulu-Natal with 1007 (17.6%), followed by Gauteng with 841 (33.0%).

Western Cape accounted for 17.1%; Eastern Cape accounted for 9.5%. Free State (5.5%), North West accounted for 5.2%, Mpumalanga (5.1%). Limpopo (4.1%) and Northern Cape each accounted for 3% of new cases.

Hospital admissions

In terms of hospital admissions, there was an increase of 150 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

The following table is a summary of reported Covid-19 admissions by sector.

ALSO READ: DA’s Steenhuisen wants Ramaphosa to end curfew before New Year’s Eve

Compiled by Neo Thale