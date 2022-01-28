Antibodies from Covid vaccine decrease faster in smokers, study reveals

Karabo Mashaba

A study conducted by researchers from several Italian and Spanish universities indicates that antibodies induced by Covid-19 vaccines decrease faster in people who smoke.

The study was conducted on 162 health professionals who, on a voluntary basis, underwent monthly serological tests to assess the trend of the antibody level in the six months after receiving the Pfizer mRNA vaccine.

This analysis focused on subjects with a mean age of 43 years, 28 of which were previously infected with Covid-19.

The level of vaccine-induced antibodies and its trend in the short to medium term after vaccination were evaluated.

A group of participants smoked regularly during the study period. In this group, 60 days after vaccination, researchers found a decrease in the level of antibodies, which occurred faster than in non-smokers group.

“This study suggests that smoking contributes to weakening the immunoglobulin response with possible implications for the effectiveness of vaccination itself,” explained Pietro Ferrara, epidemiologist at the research Centre on Public Health at the Bicocca University of Milan.

The results were analysed according to age, gender and previous Covid-19 infection.

Next, researchers investigated whether smoking might play a role in the type and duration of the antibody response, by analysing the monthly antibody data.

Serological analyses have shown that their antibody level begin to decrease as early as the second month after vaccination, much faster than non-smokers.

Researchers from the Centre of Excellence for the acceleration of Harm Reduction at the University of Catania are convinced that the results will be indispensable to increase knowledge on the mechanisms of response to Covid-19 vaccination.

But above all, they believe the study is important to raise awareness on smoking cessation.

