Commission apologises for ‘lack of verification’ in vaccine statement alleging negative impact on women

Karabo Mashaba

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has apologised for quoting an article published in a medical journal that alleges possible negative consequences of vaccination on women’s reproductive health.

The public statement was issued on 16 January, which the commission has since withdrawn.

The withdrawal follows the condemnation by the health department and other experts of the statement.

It was pointed out the commission had not considered all available evidence, nor the benefits associated with the vaccination of women and pregnant women.

As previously reported by The Citizen, the Colleges of Medicine of South Africa (CMSA) said it was unclear how the CGE reached the decision of the negative impact of a less than one-day-change in cycle that would be corrected in the following cycle.

“Being unvaccinated is a bigger risk to women in the reproductive age group, as being infected with the Sars-CoV-2 increases pregnancy complications, including stillbirths and ICU admissions among the unvaccinated,” University of Pretoria senior lecturer Elize Webb said

“On reflection, we wish to acknowledge that issuing the statement was a regrettable error.

“We further regret that it led to unnecessary distraction of public attention away from our common fight against the Covid-19 pandemic,” says the CGE.

Commissioner of the organisation Busisiwe Deyi told 702 the CGE takes full ownership for the “lack of verification in the initial statement.”