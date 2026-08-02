N1 Free State bus crash death toll rises, three dead in KZN taxi-car collision

The death of a Zimbabwean national has pushed the total number of fatalities from the crash to 11.

The fatality count in the N1 Free State bus crash has increased following the death of a Zimbabwean national, amid additional crashes in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) that have left multiple people dead and many others injured.

N1 Free State bus crash death toll rises

The most severe of the incidents occurred on the N1, where a bus travelling from Cape Town to Zimbabwe overturned between Trompsburg and Edenburg on Thursday night, 30 July 2026.

The death of a Zimbabwean national has pushed the total number of fatalities from the crash to 11.

The victim, a 47-year-old woman, had been admitted to Pelonomi Tertiary Hospital in critical condition.

Despite intensive medical intervention, she died on Friday, 31 July.

Earlier, the Free State Department of Health had revised the death toll down from 12 to 10 following a verification process during the extrication of victims, explaining that some remains were initially counted more than once due to the severity of the crash.

On Sunday, 2 August, spokesperson Mondli Mvambi confirmed the updated toll.

“The patient had been receiving intensive care and was on ventilatory support.

“This brings the total number of fatalities from the accident to 11,” the department’s statement reads.

Mvambi indicated that medical teams at Pelonomi Tertiary Hospital and Universitas Academic Hospital are still treating several patients who sustained serious injuries.

Efforts are now focused on identifying those who died.

The provincial government’s government mortuary is coordinating the process, which is scheduled to take place between Monday, 3 August and Friday, 7 August 2026.

“Further details regarding the identification and repatriation processes will be communicated through official media channels in due course.

“The Free State Department of Health extends its heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of all those who lost their lives, and wishes a speedy recovery to all those still receiving treatment.”

Fatal head-on crash claims three lives in KZN

In a separate incident, three people were killed in a head-on collision on the R614 towards Bambshela in KZN on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency responders described the aftermath as devastating, with three people being declared dead at the scene, while four others suffered serious injuries.

“Emergency medical teams worked rapidly to stabilise the patients at the scene before transporting them under urgent conditions to nearby medical facilities for further treatment,” KZN VIP Emergency Medical Services (EMS) said in statement on Sunday.

The crash forced the temporary closure of the road while rescue teams worked to assist victims and clear the wreckage.

The authorities have yet to determine what caused the collision. The South African Police Service (SAPS) has launched an investigation.

R617 collision

Another fatal crash occurred on the R617 between Merrivale and Mpophomeni, involving a taxi and a light motor vehicle.

Emergency personnel found one individual trapped inside a car with fatal injuries.

“The patient was declared deceased on scene by paramedics,” Midlands EMS Rescue said.

Rescue teams used specialised equipment, including the jaws of life, to free a severely trapped taxi passenger who required advanced life support.

In total, 17 people were injured in the collision, with conditions ranging from moderate to critical.

“All patients were treated on scene before being transported to various hospitals for further care.”

As with the other incidents, the circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear and are under investigation.