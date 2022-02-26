Covid-19 update: 2,320 new cases and 6 deaths in South Africa

Citizen Reporter

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said 2,320 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in South Africa during the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in South Africa to 3,671,991 – representing a 7.0% positivity rate increase.

More than 23 million tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors since the first case was recorded in South Africa, and 33,021 tests were conducted since Friday’s Covid-19 update.

Covid-19 update

New cases in South Africa

The majority of new Covid-19 cases – approximately 37% – were reported in Gauteng, followed by Western Cape with 20%, and Kwa-Zulu Natal (KZN) with 15%.

The North West accounted for 8%, while Mpumalanga accounted for 7%, the Free State accounted for 6%, the Eastern Cape and Limpopo each accounted for 3% respectively.

Only 1% of the latest spate of new cases were recorded in the Northern Cape. The 7-day average is 7.7%, which is 0.1% lower than Friday’s data.

#COVID19 UPDATE: 33,021 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 2,320 new cases, which represents a 7.0% positivity rate. Today @HealthZA reports 46 deaths; of which 6 occurred in the past 24–48 hrs. Total fatalities are 99,191 to date, read more: https://t.co/nG219gDtV6 pic.twitter.com/z6wlp90i2X— NICD (@nicd_sa) February 26, 2022

Fatalities backlog

The National Department of Health reported 46 deaths, however, only 6 deaths were recorded during the last 48 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 99,191.

The discrepancy in the data is due to a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported; the health department is conducting an ongoing audit to clear the backlog.

Booster shots

Earlier this week, government announced all vaccinated individuals older than 18 years of age may receive a booster dose of either Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer ninety days after receiving the vaccine.

Government also changed the reduction of the time interval between the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Those who are vaccinated no longer have to wait 42 days to get their Pfizer second dose. Instead, the waiting period was reduced to 21 days.

Fifth wave

Meanwhile, South Africa is likely to see another spike in Covid-19 infections, according to epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim.

Speaking to Jacaranda, Karim said South Africa is currently at the start of a three-month ‘lull’ period and should use this time to prepare for the fifth wave.

He said it was impossible to tell when the next wave will begin and said government is “working on a rough basis” that a new wave will come around every three months.

“The Omicron wave ended about two weeks ago so that means we now have about three months, and we can predict that we will likely see the fifth wave around the end of April or thereabouts”.

Reporting by AFP.

Masks in the US

The United Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday drastically revised its guidelines for masking to stop Covid-19 transmission.

As per new guidelines, most Americans won’t be advised to wear masks in indoor public spaces, including school children.

“We’re in a stronger place today as a nation with more tools to protect ourselves and our communities from Covid-19,” said Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC.

Asia bucks improvement

This week, only Asia saw a deterioration in its situation, with one fifth more cases.

But in all other regions of the world, the pandemic waned.

There were 39% fewer cases in the Middle East, 3% fewer in the United States-Canada zone, down 24% in both Africa and the Latin America-Caribbean zone, a fifth fewer in Europe and 12% less in Oceania.

Nearly six million dead

Covid-19 killed at least 5,925,534 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources Friday.

The Covid-19 pandemic continued its strong retreat this week around the world, except in Asia where the number of cases increased by a fifth.

The United States has recorded the most Covid-19 deaths with 944,831, followed by Brazil with 647,390 deaths, and India with 513,226 deaths.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates the true death toll could be two to three times higher.