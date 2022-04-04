Covid-19 update: 685 new cases, two deaths reported in the past 24 hours

Citizen Reporter

As of Monday, 4 April, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 3,723,639 with 685 new cases identified, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed.

This represents a 5.4% positivity rate.

Two Covid-19 related deaths was reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 100,052.

There were 26 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 3,612,081 with a recovery rate of 97%. South Africa currently has 11,506 active cases.

23,569,125 tests in total have been conducted to date in both public and private sectors.

The total number of vaccines administered in the country so far stands at 33,875,176 as of 4 April.

Provincial breakdown

The majority of the new Covid-19 cases came from Gauteng (315), followed by Western Cape (137) and KwaZulu-Natal (122).

Mpumalanga (36) then follows, while North West and Eastern Cape recorded 22 and 21 new cases respectively.

Free State recorded 20 cases followed by Northern Cape (9) and Limpopo (3), which had the lowest cases.