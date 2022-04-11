SA administers 34 million Covid-19 vaccine doses

Citizen Reporter

South Africa has administered 34 146 981 vaccine doses, of which 5 845 were administered in the last 24 hours.

The figure includes 8 333 395 single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines and 25 813 586 Pfizer vaccines.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) latest data, 2 212 people received the Johnson & Johnson jab in the last 24 hours, while 3 633 received the Pfizer vaccine.

The number of people who were fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 1 967, and this includes 867 Johnson & Johnson and 801 Pfizer vaccines.

Covid-19 current statistics

A total of 299 people aged between 12 and 17 years were fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

The Department of Health has also reported zero deaths in the last 24 hours and notes that the cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 3 619 311 with a recovery rate of 97.0%.

“Today, zero deaths have been reported bringing the total to 100 096 deaths,” the department said in a statement.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 3 732 075 with 828 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Gauteng is still leading with the majority of new cases recorded in the provinces standing at 45%, followed by Western Cape 25%, KwaZulu-Natal 21%, Eastern Cape 4% and Mpumalanga, which accounted for 3%.

Meanwhile, the Free State, Limpopo and North West Provinces have accounted for 1% each, while Northern Cape accounted for less than 1% of new cases.

Experts predict that the fifth wave of infections will reach SA by the end of April, if not sooner. Virologists are also expecting new or sub-variants as part of the impending wave.

Worldwide Covid-19 impact

Chinese authorities have extended the lockdown in Shanghai to cover all of its 25 million people after a fresh surge in Covid-19 cases.

Italy has dropped its ‘state of emergency but has extended its travel restrictions until 30 April.

Sweden removed the entry ban on non-EU travellers from 1 April.

Latvia has also joined the growing list of restriction-free European countries, including Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway and Poland.

