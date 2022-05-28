Covid-19 update: 4,074 new cases and 9 deaths reported in SA

Citizen Reporter

South Africa recorded 4,074 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported on Saturday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 3,952,193.

This increase represents an 14.2% positivity rate.

There were also nine new Covid-related deaths recorded in South Africa.

The majority of new cases on Saturday are from Gauteng (1,365 cases) followed by Western Cape (997). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 484 cases; Eastern Cape accounted for 441; followed by Free State (265), North West (172), Northern Cape (140); Mpumalanga (139), and Limpopo (71).

