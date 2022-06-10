Covid-19 update: SA has 23,329 active cases, recovery rate stands at 96.9%

Citizen Reporter

As of Friday, 10 June, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 3,976,653 with 1,592 new cases identified.

This represents a 7.6% positivity rate, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed.

Twenty Covid-19 related deaths were reported – eight of which occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours – bringing the total number of deaths to 101,468.

There were 71 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 3,851,856 with a recovery rate of 96.9%. South Africa currently has 23,329 active cases.

25,467,671 tests in total have been conducted to date in both public and private sectors.

The total number of vaccines administered in the country so far stands at 36,439,266 as of 10 June.

Provincial breakdown

The majority of the new Covid-19 cases came from Gauteng (548), followed by Western Cape (360) and KwaZulu-Natal (216).

Eastern Cape (120) then follows, while Free State, North West and Mpumalanga all recorded 82 new cases each.

Northern Cape (64) and Limpopo (38) recorded the lowest cases of the day.