Schools to start receiving subsidies in June, says GDE after delays

The department says regulations require school subsidies to be paid in two instalments annually.

The Gauteng Department of Education has apologised for delays in the payment of school subsidies and committed to starting the disbursement of funds from June 2026.

The department acknowledged that schools had expected the funds to be deposited into their accounts by 15 May 2026, in line with the National Norms and Standards for School Funding (NNSSF).

However, the department said schools would begin accessing the money from the start of June.

Maile apologises for delays

Gauteng Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation MEC Lebogang Maile apologised to schools and stakeholders affected by the delay.

“Firstly, we would like to express our apologies to all schools and stakeholders of Gauteng for the delays in the release of funds schools are entitled to as per paragraph 12A of the National Norms and Standards for School Funding (NNSSF),” Maile said.

“We want to assure the public and all stakeholders that the funds are there and schools will start accessing them from the start of June.”

The department said the subsidies are meant to cover critical operational expenses at public schools.

These include learning and teaching support materials, municipal services, maintenance and administrative costs.

According to the GDE, the funding also aims to ensure equal access to quality education for pupils, regardless of their communities’ socio-economic conditions.

Funding meant to support schools

The department said the subsidies play a key role in supporting schools that are unable to raise sufficient funds through school fees.

The funding also assists schools in implementing provisions contained in the South African Schools Act (SASA) and the NNSSF.

“We recognise that the funds are also key in the promotion of proper school governance, financial management, and improved educational outcomes while addressing historical injustices of our society and improving conditions in previously underfunded public schools,” Maile added.

Subsidies due twice a year

The department said regulations require school subsidies to be paid in two instalments annually.

According to the regulations, 50% of the allocation must be paid on or before 15 May, and the remaining 50% on or before 15 November.

The GDE said schools had already received their final allocation letters, indicating how much funding they would receive from the department during the current financial year.