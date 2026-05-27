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Portable desks help long-term child patients keep learning

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By Marizka Coetzer

Journalist

4 minute read

27 May 2026

06:20 am

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Initiative brings MiDesks to paediatric wards after doctor saw girl studying. Teachers use wheeled desks for bedside lessons during long stays.

Portable desks help long-term child patients keep learning

Aneya Geldenhuys teaches a group of children at Steve Biko Academic Hospital using the newly donated MiDesks. Picture: Supplied

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An initiative by a local doctor and non-profit organisation will ensure that children spending weeks or even months in hospital will be able to keep up with their schoolwork with a portable unit that transforms from a trolley bag into a desk, chair and solar-powered study station.

The campaign started after Steve Biko Academic Hospital’s head of paediatric and child health clinical unit, Prof Jeané Cloete, saw a young girl using a MiDesk to do homework while patiently waiting for hours at a rural clinic.

Initiative brings MiDesks to paediatric wards

Cloete contacted MiDesk Global, a non-profit organisation, which led to a partnership between MiDesk Global and ADS Insight in Belgium.

This has resulted in 110 MiDesks being distributed to paediatric wards at public hospitals across Gauteng, including Steve Biko Academic Hospital, Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital, Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital, Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital, Sebokeng Hospital and Klerksdorp Hospital.

Cloete said the initiative would make a meaningful difference for children receiving long-term treatment.

“In many wards, there is very little dedicated space for learning. Teaching often happens on bedside tables, beds, or small makeshift surfaces.

“MiDesks create a proper workspace where they can sit comfortably and focus on their schoolwork while they recover.

110 portable desks for long-term child patients

“Continued learning during hospital stays remains vital for children’s development and education,” she said.

Cloete said many children are in hospital for long stretches and miss weeks or months of school.

“Hospital environments are challenging. We have a hospital school. Teachers come into the wards with learning material and support the children directly. This roll-out will make teaching easier for them.”

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MiDesk Global chief impact officer Talita Boodhram said this initiative highlighted a major gap.

“While hospitals are designed for medical care, they are often not equipped to support children academically during extended stays. This campaign addresses a critical intersection of health care and educational infrastructure.

Falling behind in education

“When children are hospitalised for extended periods, they are not only fighting illness but also not falling behind in their education,” she said.

Boodhram said providing these desks to paediatric wards helps restore a sense of normalcy for young patients.

“Because the MiDesk is wheeled, staff can easily bring the desk directly to the child’s bedside.

“Its foldable design means it can be safely stored out of the way when medical teams need space.

“Education should not be limited by a child’s environment. Children should be able to read, write and study with comfort and dignity whether they are at school, at home, in a clinic or in a hospital ward,” she said.

Every child deserve opportunity to learn

ADS Insight founder Aida Bakri said every child deserves the opportunity to learn, regardless of their circumstances.

“Something as simple as having a proper workspace can restore a sense of routine, comfort and hope for a child during a difficult time and hopefully these desks will make a difference to the children,” she said.

Read more on these topics

Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital children Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital Gauteng Patients Steve Biko Academic Hospital

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