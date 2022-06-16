Covid-19 update: SA currently has 15,851 active cases

Citizen Reporter

As of Thursday, 16 June, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 3,983,675 with 1,936 new cases identified.

This represents a 7.6% positivity rate, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed.

Eight Covid-19 related deaths were reported bringing the total number of deaths to 101,584.

The total number of recoveries stands at 3,866,240 with a recovery rate of 97,1%. South Africa currently has 15,851 active cases.

25,562,966 tests in total have been conducted to date in both public and private sectors.

The total number of vaccines administered in the country so far stands at 36,565,633 as of 16 June.

Provincial breakdown

The majority of the new Covid-19 cases came from Gauteng (680), followed by Western Cape (397) and KwaZulu-Natal (257).

Eastern Cape (157) then follows, while Limpopo and North West recorded 115 and 112 new cases respectively.

Mpumalanga recorded 83 cases followed by Free State (79) and Northern Cape (56) recorded the lowest cases of the day.