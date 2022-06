Despite the joy and excitement about the repealing of certain Covid-19 restrictions, many organisations are calling for all regulations to be scrapped. The Association of Southern African Travel Agents chief executive Otto de Vries said the travel industry was delighted. “It will help to support the recovery of the sector,” he said. “We are also delighted for our members involved in events, particularly sports and business events, as the restrictions severely impacted their ability to recover in a meaningful manner." Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa national chair Rosemary Anderson said the restriction of 50%-only capacity for events “will help...

Despite the joy and excitement about the repealing of certain Covid-19 restrictions, many organisations are calling for all regulations to be scrapped.

The Association of Southern African Travel Agents chief executive Otto de Vries said the travel industry was delighted.

“It will help to support the recovery of the sector,” he said.

“We are also delighted for our members involved in events, particularly sports and business events, as the restrictions severely impacted their ability to recover in a meaningful manner.”

Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa national chair Rosemary Anderson said the restriction of 50%-only capacity for events “will help our industry get back on its feet because we now have clarity and certainties”.

“We can plan, which is what our industry needs.”

Flight Centre Travel Group South Africa managing director Euan McNeil said a considerable uptick in bookings was expected.

“The Covid entry requirements imposed by our government made sense at the height of the pandemic.

Yet these restrictions have caused confusion for travellers who were unsure how to present their proof of vaccination.

“For those who aren’t vaccinated, the cost of PCR tests has also been a major deterrent,” he said.

AfriForum Youth spokesperson René van der Vyver said contact classes should be resumed immediately.

“Since April this year, the organisation has been in contact with all 25 public universities to determine their adapted policy on campus-based education, as many universities have replaced it with online classes,” she said.

“In cases where lecturers now avoid campus-based education, it is contrary to the new health regulations and universities’ policies,” she said.

AfriForum Youth won’t hesitate to consider legal action in cases where students were deprived of quality education.

Executive director of Freedom of Religion South Africa (For SA) Michael Swain said the listing of Covid as a category 2 notifiable condition has not been repealed.

For SA has written to the minister of health to withdraw the Draft Health Regulations entirely and repeal the Covid listing as a notifiable medical condition, he said.