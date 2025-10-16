Former Gauteng Health CFO facing criminal charge for role in Tembisa hospital saga

Lerato Madyo was Gauteng Health CFO when Babita Deokaran was assassinated but has since resigned from the position.

A criminal case has been opened against former Gauteng Health Chief Financial Officer Lerato Madyo in connection with the long-running Tembisa hospital saga.

The Special Investigating Unit may have only just released finer details on the scale of corruption plaguing the provincial health department, but the Democratic Alliance (DA) have been tracking the role-players from the onset.

In the wake of the assassination of Babita Deokaran, DA shadow MEC for Health Jack Bloom in 2022 accused Madyo of signing off payments flagged by the slain whistle-blower.

‘Every hospital has a scam’

DA members were outside the Johannesburg Central police station on Thursday to open a criminal case against the former CFO.

The charges laid against Madyo — who the DA claim now goes under the name Daniella Molapo — centre around the contravention of Section 34 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (PRECCA).

The Act states it is a criminal offence not to report theft, fraud, or forgery if the value of the act involves R100 000 or more.

“Madyo initially froze the R104 million in payments to suspicious companies that Babita flagged, but later allowed them to be paid,” stated Bloom.

“She is surely a chief suspect amongst the small number of those who could have tipped off the mastermind behind Babita’s murder.”

DA Gauteng leader Msimanga stated that the party was targeting the former CFO because she had the power to act before Deokaran was forced to speak up.

“It cannot be that officials who are implicated in wrongdoing then resign and get hefty pensions. She needs to come and account, and she needs to respond to the charges here,” said Msimanga.

‘Honest’ CFO needed

Premier Panyaza Lesufi suspended the head of the department, Lesiba Malotana, earlier this week, but Bloom suggested much more needed to be done to clean up the department.

He added that all officials within the department should be scrutinised, and stated his belief that MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehko should also face the axe.

“Just about every hospital has a scam. In fact, I don’t believe the present MEC is the one to clean up that department,” said Bloom.

“The real problem is they are going for the lower-level officials who have been put on disciplinaries but [not] the actual kingpins — the masterminds.”

When hearing of Malotana’s suspension, Bloom stressed that everything under Malotana’s watch needs to be analysed.

“There needs to be a review now of all decisions taken while he was HOD,” Bloom told The Citizen.

“It is also urgent that a highly competent and honest CFO is appointed as soon as possible, as this position has been filled by acting personnel for far too long,” he added.

