News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Devina Haripersad

Senior Business/Finance journalist

2 minute read

19 Oct 2023

03:17 pm

Croc shock: Police find 3m-long reptile behind station  

It has been decided that the crocodile will be relocated to the Hluhluwe region.

Crocodile on the back of the bakkie.

This massive crocodile was found behind a police station building in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: Facebook/IPSS S&R

In a jaw-dropping twist of events, the Mandeni Police Station became an unexpected talk of the town, when a 3.3-metre reptilian visitor decided to snap by on a casual Wednesday night.

A social media post by search and rescue agents, IPSS Search and Rescue, revealed that they had to help police officers in KwaZulu-Natal move a massive crocodile from behind the police station building, after it made its way there from the Tugela River.

“IPSS Search and Rescue is used to receiving strange calls, but last night [Wednesday] has to be one of the best,” read a post on their social media page.

ALSO READ: Trail guide wins underwater fight with croc in Kruger Park

“A local SAPS station near Mandeni called for assistance around 10pm on Wednesday night for a crocodile behind the station. A team responded to the station to investigate, and found a large, adult crocodile.”

The IPSS team then called in KZN’s very own Steve Irwin in Ashton Musgrave. Musgrave is a professional reptile handler.

Safely transported away

After meticulous planning, Musgrave managed to immobilise the creature and tied it up to transport it safely.

“The crocodile was safely captured and loaded onto the back of a waiting vehicle,” IPSS confirmed.

After extensive deliberations with the appropriate authorities, it was decided that the crocodile would be relocated to the Hluhluwe region on Thursday.

In December last year, Pretoria residents stumbled about a crocodile on the side of the road in Roodeplaat.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Crocodile captured at Richards Bay beach

According to the Pretoria Rekord, the crocodile was just metres away from a school and the reptile was 1.5 metres long.

The crocodile was captured, though, and safely removed from the area.

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Parliament Public Protector’s office wants Mkhwebane to pay back R2.1 million for ‘unauthorised’ accommodation
News Dr Nandipha Magudumana opens case over alleged prison assault
Politics WATCH: ‘I will be president of SA…it’s unstoppable, it’s inevitable’ – Mogoeng Mogoeng
Sport ‘Options on the table’ but no end in sight for SA’s flag ban
Food And Drink WATCH: We tasted the newly-launched Kaizer Chiefs chips: Here’s our verdict…
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe