Croc shock: Police find 3m-long reptile behind station

It has been decided that the crocodile will be relocated to the Hluhluwe region.

In a jaw-dropping twist of events, the Mandeni Police Station became an unexpected talk of the town, when a 3.3-metre reptilian visitor decided to snap by on a casual Wednesday night.

A social media post by search and rescue agents, IPSS Search and Rescue, revealed that they had to help police officers in KwaZulu-Natal move a massive crocodile from behind the police station building, after it made its way there from the Tugela River.

“IPSS Search and Rescue is used to receiving strange calls, but last night [Wednesday] has to be one of the best,” read a post on their social media page.

“A local SAPS station near Mandeni called for assistance around 10pm on Wednesday night for a crocodile behind the station. A team responded to the station to investigate, and found a large, adult crocodile.”

The IPSS team then called in KZN’s very own Steve Irwin in Ashton Musgrave. Musgrave is a professional reptile handler.

Safely transported away

After meticulous planning, Musgrave managed to immobilise the creature and tied it up to transport it safely.

“The crocodile was safely captured and loaded onto the back of a waiting vehicle,” IPSS confirmed.

After extensive deliberations with the appropriate authorities, it was decided that the crocodile would be relocated to the Hluhluwe region on Thursday.

In December last year, Pretoria residents stumbled about a crocodile on the side of the road in Roodeplaat.

According to the Pretoria Rekord, the crocodile was just metres away from a school and the reptile was 1.5 metres long.

The crocodile was captured, though, and safely removed from the area.