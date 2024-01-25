‘You don’t test God that way’: Body of ‘prophet’ found torn to pieces by crocodiles

Crocodiles were reportedly swarming around the remains of a Limpopo 'prophet' after a baptism ceremony took a fatal turn.

It is believed that a Limpopo ‘prophet’ was attacked by crocodiles in the Lepelle River over the weekend. Photo: iStock

Netizens have expressed their shock and dismay after the remains of a Limpopo man – believed to have been a prophet – were discovered surrounded by crocodiles in the Lepelle River on Tuesday.

According to police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba, it is “suspected” that the 48-year-old “prophet” from Atok Village “was attacked by crocodiles” during a baptism ceremony on Sunday, 21 January.

‘Prophets’ perform river ceremony despite danger of crocodiles

The man was one of three “prophets” who headed to the overflowing river for a prayer session and baptism ceremony.

While conducting their prayers, “one prophet suddenly experienced difficulties and drowned in the crocodile-infested river”, Ledwaba explained.

The other two men’s searched for the man, but could not find him.

‘Messy eaters’

Although most attacks are not reported, the Nile crocodile is estimated to kill hundreds (possibly thousands) of people each year. Photo: iStock

According to a study by Jackson Njau for Berkeley University, crocodiles “are messy eaters”.

“After latching onto an animal and drowning it, a crocodile will dismember its victim into ‘bite-size’ pieces by rolling it underwater, violently shaking the carcass, and banging it on rocks, marking and fracturing the bones in the process.”

Lepelle River infested by crocodiles

The Lepelle River in rural Limpopo is notorious for being infested with crocodiles.

The Sunday Times previously reported on a 2016 attack which cost student Arthur Mothemane dearly when he lost his leg at the knee while trying to cross the river.

Sahara Reporters cites that hundreds (possibly thousands) of people are killed by Nile crocodiles across Africa every year, with many deaths believed to go unreported.

‘Swimming in a river with crocodiles…’: SA reacts to Lepelle River attack

After Tuesday’s grim discovery of his body remains, Briefly News quoted some social media users weighing in on the shock incident.

Sunset Moya: “Nature is angry at humans because humans don’t respect nature in general. You don’t test God that way, unfortunately.”

Russel Narunsky: “This was an unnecessary death. I mean, swimming in a river with crocodiles and hoping some spirit in the sky will protect them? Eish.”

Thato Olson: “Painful death. May his soul rest in peace.”

Limpopo police chief urges communities to exercise caution

In the wake of the death of the Atok “prophet”, acting Limpopo police commissioner Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers urged communities to refrain from endangering their lives by engaging in unsafe activities, such as swimming or spiritual practices in hazardous rivers, dams or water streams.

