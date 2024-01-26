Limpopo’s tourism on the rise but unemployment is still a problem

Limpopo has recorded 14.3% of SA's tourist visits since January 2023 after Gauteng with 20.3% and 16.1% for the Western Cape.

An elephant feeding in the Kruger National Park near Punda Maria, Limpopo. The province, which remains the third-most visited in the country, has held a strategic planning session to discuss ways to stimulate the economy. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Limpopo remains the third-most visited province by domestic and international tourists post-Covid – but unemployment and poverty continue to rear their ugly heads in deep rural villages and townships, rendering it one of the poorest provinces.

This was revealed by the Limpopo department of economic development, environment and tourism during a tourism strategic planning session at the Tzaneen Country Lodge yesterday.

Up to 33.1 million day trips and 23.2 million overnight trips were undertaken by tourists during the same period in the country after the pandemic.

Money spent in South Africa during the period totals R41.2 billion, according to the 2022 Domestic Tourism Survey.

Speaking at the strategic planning session, economic development, environment and tourism MEC Rodgers Monama said mining, agriculture and tourism are the three pillars of Limpopo’s economy.

“But the tourism sector has been severely affected by the Covid pandemic,” he said.

The event was attended by government dignitaries, academics, doctors and key stakeholders to discuss ideas to stimulate the province’s economy.

Monama said according to the latest United Nations World Tourism Organisation, international tourism has now almost completely recovered from the unprecedented crisis of the Covid pandemic.

Many destinations and domestic trips, he said, have since reached and exceeded pre-pandemic arrivals.

“We have everything in Limpopo to turn our economic fortunes around, but yet our province remains poor,” he added.

“About 70% of fresh produce in Johannesburg comes from Limpopo and some of the big mines exploring vital minerals are also from this province. It’s in this session that we must emerge with concrete strategies to put our province in pole position as the tourist destination of choice.”

In a bid to fight the ever-increasing unemployment in villages and townships, Monama said his department had developed a master plan.

And he bragged about the scenic beauty and natural resources of Limpopo, saying the province had some of the world’s most beautiful natural wonders.

These, he said included Lake Funduzi, which he said was at the same level as Iguazu Falls at the border of Brazil and Argentina.

Monama said the province also boasts natural sites such as Magoebaskloof and Modimolle Mountains which, he said, should be in the same league as Mount Everest in the Himalayas and Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

“We have two world heritage sites in Maphungubwe and Makapans Valley, with the capabilities to stimulate the province’s economy.”

But Phillip Machubeni, an unemployed father of four, who lives near the dilapidated “white elephant” Modjadji Hotel in Khethakone, near the Kgwekgwe/Khemarela mountain escarpment, criticised the department.

“Year in year out, millions of rands are spent to build tourism destinations such as hotels and lodges,” he said.

“But these lodges often turn into hideouts of criminals or brothels for prostitutes. This is so because government lacks the will and skills to manage them.”