President honours Cubans who died on African soil

African National Congress and its alliance partners, Cosatu and the SACP hosted the President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, at Freedom Park, Tshwane for a solidarity event. Picture: ANC/Twitter

People came out in numbers for the wreath-laying and solidarity ceremony with the President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel to commemorate the more than 2 000 Cuban combatants who died on African soil, helping to fight for the independence of Namibia, and expediting South Africa’s road to democracy.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, SA Communist Party general secretary Solly Mapaila, ANC Youth League president Collen Malatji, Cosatu general secretary Solly Phetoe and Focus Gauteng chair Hope Papo were just some of the guests at Freedom Park in Pretoria.

Cuba’s opposition to apartheid

Diaz-Canel said since the revolution in 1959, Cuba had shown its opposition to apartheid.

“Cuba strongly opposed the racist government of South Africa in international forums.”

He said Cuba showed its support on the battlefield in defence of the independence of the sovereignty of Angola.

“From very early, Cuba denounced the incarceration of Nelson Mandela and his comrades at a time when alleged champions of freedom and human rights regarded them as terrorists,” he said.

Diaz-Canel said they felt proud when they read in Mandela’s autobiography, Long Walk to Freedom, about when he was in prison and found inspiration from the Cuban revolution.

“It’s a huge satisfaction to have made a contribution to the end of apartheid,” he said.

Kodwa said it was an honour to host Diaz-Canel at Freedom Park.

“This is a memorial that presents and celebrates the sacrifices made for our freedom; and serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for the future,” he said.

“It is here where those who died in the struggle for humanity and freedom are honoured on the Wall of Names. To date Freedom Park has inscribed over 185 000 names, among these are the over 2 000 names of the Cuban combatants who died on African soil.”

Kodwa said those 2 000 Cubans were honoured under International Solidarity.

“We take this opportunity to convey the deep appreciation for the support of our cause, which led to this freedom we enjoy today,” he said.